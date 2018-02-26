Man drugs, rapes job seeker

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-year-old man from Gweru has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for drugging, raping and kidnapping a 23-year-old job seeker.Christopher Gara of 12 Denham, Gweru, appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing three counts of rape. He was convicted against his own plea of not guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in jail.Mr Nemadire treated the three counts as one for the purposes of sentencing. Gara will serve 15 effective years in jail after Mr Nemadire suspended three years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.It was the State case that on September 9 last year, Gara met a woman who was looking for a job as a domestic worker at a supermarket in Gweru.Gara lied to the complainant that there was a person he knew who was looking for a domestic worker in Athlone suburb.He then offered to take her to the house.The court heard that the two boarded a commuter omnibus using Mvuma road and they disembarked at a junction after-PFende Business Centre. Gara then gave the complainant three pills to take claiming they were antibiotics.It was not stated in court why the complainant took the pills but she then started feeling dizzy and was failing to walk before he carried her into the bush.Gara stripped her before raping her without any protection.Later that day he moved her to another bush area where he again raped her.He then pretended to be on a phone call and assured the complainant that the woman who wanted the services of a domestic worker was still waiting for them.Gara held the complainant hostage until midnight before taking her to his lodgings where he raped her for the third time.On the following morning, Gara offered the woman bread and warm water before she went back to her house where she narrated her ordeal leading to the accused person's arrest.