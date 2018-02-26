Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC PLATINUM head coach Norman Mapeza has reportedly quit the Zvishavane-based club.Sources last night said his departure came after the club's heavy defeat last week Wednesday in the Confederations of African Football Champions League, where they were bundled out on an embarrassing 5-1 aggregate scoreline by Angolan side Clube Desportivo de Agosto.The club held a crisis meeting last night to map the way forward.