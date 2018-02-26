MDC to impose candidates

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Welshman Ncube-led MDC will not hold primary elections to choose its candidates for the forthcoming elections, but has, instead, invited applications from aspiring legislators from the party.MDC spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the party's national council (NC) would approve or throw away some of the applications for the 32 seats allocated to the MDC under an MDC Alliance deal."The MDC is ready for the big game any time from now together with our alliance partners. The atmosphere in the camp is electric and everybody is raring to go," Chihwayi told Southern Eye."The MDC is choosing candidates only for the 32 constituencies allocated to us under the MDC Alliance agreement. We are fully committed to the alliance as a party and we will respect the agreement in full."Chihwayi said he was not contesting the next election that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said will be held in a few months.Ncube's MDC is part of the MDC Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties such as the MDC-T, People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Transform Zimbabwe among others that is readying itself to wrest power from Zanu-PF.The MDC Alliance is not the only opposition party's alliance as there is also the Coalition of Democrats (Code) and People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC), whose presidential candidate is Joice Mujuru, a former Vice-President."I did not submit my name or application given that I stay in Harare as the party got two seats in the capital under the alliance agreement. The MDC will disclose names of both successful and unsuccessful applicants after an approval by the NC," Chihwayi said."We are guided by the alliance agreement as a team member. We were allocated 32 seats as a party and applications for the 32 seats were invited at the beginning of the year. The MDC candidate selection process is at an advanced stage."