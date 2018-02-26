Obert Gutu suspended

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE embattled MDC-T party on Thursday suspended its national spokesperson Obert Gutu with immediate effect while vice president Thokhozani Khuphe was given a seven-day ultimatum to shape up or ship out.According to NewZimbabwe.com, the decision to suspend Gutu was made by the national council which met for almost six-hours and came up with eight resolutions.The deputy national chairman Morgan Komichi who was chairing the meeting cited unbecoming behavior as reason for Gutu's suspension until a disciplinary hearing is held."Party spokesperson Obert Gutu is suspended pending internal disciplinary processes and in the meantime deputy spokesperson Hon. Thabitha Khumalo becomes the acting spokesperson," said Komichi."In line with Article 18 of the party's constitution, we have resolved to give Vice President Khupe, Organising Secretary Abedinico Bhebhe and chairman Lovemore Moyo seven days to make a decision after which the National Executive would take action by operation of the law," Komichi also said.