Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

by Staff reporter

EX-CABINET minister and top Mujuru ally, Gorden Moyo has described the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance as a mini-junta as he vowed never to join the rival opposition front both as an individual party or as a coalition.Moyo, the secretary general of the breakaway PDP group, was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in the wake of continued speculation ex-Vice President and now National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru was planning to join the MDC Alliance.Moyo and a group of ex-MDC-T bigwigs broke away from the main opposition 2014 to form People's Democratic Party.Asked if he would allow his PDP to be dragged to the MDC Alliance if Mujuru finally decides to join the coalition, Moyo insisted ex-VP was too smart for a "mini-junta"."Dr Joice Mujuru is the Presidential candidate of the People's Rainbow Coalition," Moyo said."There is no chance even in hell for her to join that mini-junta."Mujuru and other leaders in PRC are ready to work together with all progressive political formations to form a grand coalition. But to join some little coup leaders is a no no for us in PRC."