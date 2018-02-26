Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
EX-CABINET minister and top Mujuru ally, Gorden Moyo has described the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance as a mini-junta as he vowed never to join the rival opposition front both as an individual party or as a coalition.

Moyo, the secretary general of the breakaway PDP group, was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in the wake of continued speculation ex-Vice President and now National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru was planning to join the MDC Alliance.

Moyo and a group of ex-MDC-T bigwigs broke away from the main opposition 2014 to form People's Democratic Party.

Asked if he would allow his PDP to be dragged to the MDC Alliance if Mujuru finally decides to join the coalition, Moyo insisted ex-VP was too smart for a "mini-junta".

"Dr Joice Mujuru is the Presidential candidate of the People's Rainbow Coalition," Moyo said.

"There is no chance even in hell for her to join that mini-junta.

"Mujuru and other leaders in PRC are ready to work together with all progressive political formations to form a grand coalition. But to join some little coup leaders is a no no for us in PRC."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Mujuru, #Junta, #Chamisa

Comments

4roomed mpopoma

Concrete mixer

Nissan gloria on sale

Town house on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

For sale are sneakers

Mercedes benz for a swap

4roomed mpopoma


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 mins ago | 108 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

54 mins ago | 234 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

57 mins ago | 1305 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1600 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 611 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 767 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1178 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1586 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6611 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 483 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days