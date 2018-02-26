Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Mashonaland East resident minister, David Musabayana on Wednesday disrupted a public hearing event organised by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

The meeting was disrupted only 10 minutes after beginning when Musabayana stood up and started chanting Zanu-PF slogans which angered present opposition activists.

Musabayana seemed to have been unhappy with a suggestion raised by the first speaker at event, Tichafa Mayora, who had asked the commissioners whether they would investigate atrocities allegedly committed by the army during the coup last November.

The minister immediately stood up and started chanting Zanu-PF slogans leading to other ruling party members joining in with opposition members also raising objections with the commissioners.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Peace, #Meeting

Comments

4roomed mpopoma

Concrete mixer

Nissan gloria on sale

Town house on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

For sale are sneakers

Mercedes benz for a swap

4roomed mpopoma


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 mins ago | 108 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

53 mins ago | 234 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

57 mins ago | 1305 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1599 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 610 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 767 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1178 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1586 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6608 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days