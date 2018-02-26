Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mashonaland East resident minister, David Musabayana on Wednesday disrupted a public hearing event organised by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera, NewZimbabwe.com reported.The meeting was disrupted only 10 minutes after beginning when Musabayana stood up and started chanting Zanu-PF slogans which angered present opposition activists.Musabayana seemed to have been unhappy with a suggestion raised by the first speaker at event, Tichafa Mayora, who had asked the commissioners whether they would investigate atrocities allegedly committed by the army during the coup last November.The minister immediately stood up and started chanting Zanu-PF slogans leading to other ruling party members joining in with opposition members also raising objections with the commissioners.