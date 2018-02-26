Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

News / National

by Staff reporter

TORMENTED Mazoe villagers whose properties and homesteads were destroyed by the police following orders from former First Lady Grace Mugabe in 2015 have been awarded more than $30 000 as compensation by the court.The villagers, who were represented by Noble Chinhanu of Zimbabwe Lawyers Human Rights (ZLHR), argued that together with their children, they suffered great humiliation, shock, trauma as a result of the destruction of their homesteads and property and endured emotional suffering and physical hardship after being rendered homeless.The court Thursday ordered Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu and the ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to pay more than $30 000 as compensation.