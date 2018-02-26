Latest News Editor's Choice


More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

by Staff reporter
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted more rainfall in most parts of the country, with the rainy season expected to extend to May.

Bulawayo provincial meteorological officer, Chiposi Ngulube yesterday said there would be more rainfall in the next 10 days.

"There is more rainfall coming in the next ten days. I was looking at the focus for the next ten days and it is going to be raining and we will be receiving more rainfall," he said.

Ngulube said Bulawayo had so far, recorded above normal rainfall this year.

"So far, Bulawayo has received 541,3mm and the normal rainfall for this time is 462 mm while the rains might extend to May," he said.

"Asked if they were any changing weather patterns and seasons. As a scientist, I wouldn't say they are changing patterns. You need to have more data which will show the same pattern."

Recently, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in the country's southern region, started cloud seeding, with areas like Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Midlands, resulting in rainfall.

Previously, the MSD advised farmers in the southern parts of the country to start irrigating their crops due to rainfall shortages.

It said, while most areas showed mostly normal rainfall to date, the season had performed badly in terms of rainfall distribution.

The government has, however, urged people not to panic over the prevailing dry spell, saying the nation had sufficient grain reserves to take it through to the next farming season.

Source - newsday
