Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A high-profile German business delegation including senior executives from the world's largest automotive supplier Robert Bosch and global aerospace giant Airbus, was in the county this week to explore business and investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, which have charmed global investors far and wide, with some having already committed investment running into billions of dollars, as interest in the country grows.The delegation comprising 12 important companies concluded its two-day visit on Wednesday after holding meetings with various Government agencies.The business mission was organized by the Germany-Africa Association, Germany Embassy spokesperson Frank Maier told Business Weekly in an interview yesterday. The GAA is an organisation of German companies that do business with African countries."The companies had meetings with Zimtrade, the Zimbabwe Investment Authority and Government officials from various ministries," said Maier. "The exercise was mainly to get presentations from the ministries but I can say there is a renewed interest."Germany is a highly developed first world economy, the largest in Europe and fifth in the world. Germany's gross domestic product was $3,7 trillion in 2017.Maier said 12 companies across different sectors of the economy including information communications technology, engineering and pharmaceuticals also sent their representatives to have an appreciation of the latest political and economic developments in the country.ZIA chief executive Richard Mbaiwa said that the companies were exploring opportunities in energy, mining, manufacturing and equipment. "The visit was mainly to explore business opportunities in Zimbabwe in various sectors of the economy," he said. Officials from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe were also present.