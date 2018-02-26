James Makamba in trouble

News / National

by Staff reporter

A war veterans group - Magamba Echimurenga Housing Trust (Magamba) has dragged businessman James Makamba and nine other entities to the High Court demanding an order barring the tycoon from continuing to sale shares in a firm that owns a stake in Telecel Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (Telecel).In summons filed on Tuesday, the Trust claims it owns a 24 percent stake in Empowerment Corporation Limited an indigenous group that owns shares in Telecel.Makamba, his company Kentrel Corporation (Kestrel), EC, Jane Mutasa, Indigenous Business Women's Organisation, Selpon Investments, Carlton Consultancy Limited, Gerald Mlotshwa, Telecel Zimbabwe Limited and Information Communication Technology ministry Supa Mandiwanzira are cited in the summons as respondents.