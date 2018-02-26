Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party activists have expressed anger over the government's decision to ban the coronation of Bulelani Collins Khumalo as Ndebele King.

"As a key stakeholder in Mthwakazi, we are saddened by the unreasonable cancellation of the coronation of Crown Prince Bulelani Khumalo. This should be reversed with immediate effect, can Minister of Local government July Moyo explain why he allowed Peter Zwide's own program last weekend go ahead unhindered but would deny the coronation of Crown Prince Bulenani Khumalo who have the backing and support of the very Chiefs which he purports to support? If Mnangagwa doesn't want our King in his country we will have him and recognise him in our own free and independent Mthwakazi," said the party.

"We have thousands of our people coming to Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday for the coronation others are already in the country, if peace must prevail then government must back off and let us proceed with the program as planned. Otherwise they are applying for open defiance or is it a ploy to bring back another Gukurahundi genocide?"

The party said as Mthwakazi people they are not going to worry about what July Moyo is talking about, they just proceed with the preparations as planned, they are tired of being treated like second class citizens in their own country.

"This decision must be unconditionally reversed with immediate effect. Lets meet at Barbourfields on the third of March 2018 Mthwakazi omuhle, party regalia won't be allowed on the day in question," said the party.

The government banned the coronation which was expected to he held on Saturday

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Ban, #Ndebele, #King

Comments

Richmond hse on 1 acre

3 tonne truck on sale

Bridal team available

For sale are sneakers

3 bedroom house in masasa park

7,5 tonne truck on sale

Perfumes on sale

Cleaning services available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

40 mins ago | 160 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

44 mins ago | 960 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

49 mins ago | 1227 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

56 mins ago | 283 Views

Similarities of two dictators

59 mins ago | 482 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 84 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 682 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1110 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

4 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

4 hrs ago | 1544 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

4 hrs ago | 6259 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 827 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

5 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

MDC to impose candidates

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

5 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

5 hrs ago | 734 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

5 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

5 hrs ago | 1047 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Madinda closes transfer window

5 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days