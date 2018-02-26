Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party activists have expressed anger over the government's decision to ban the coronation of Bulelani Collins Khumalo as Ndebele King."As a key stakeholder in Mthwakazi, we are saddened by the unreasonable cancellation of the coronation of Crown Prince Bulelani Khumalo. This should be reversed with immediate effect, can Minister of Local government July Moyo explain why he allowed Peter Zwide's own program last weekend go ahead unhindered but would deny the coronation of Crown Prince Bulenani Khumalo who have the backing and support of the very Chiefs which he purports to support? If Mnangagwa doesn't want our King in his country we will have him and recognise him in our own free and independent Mthwakazi," said the party."We have thousands of our people coming to Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday for the coronation others are already in the country, if peace must prevail then government must back off and let us proceed with the program as planned. Otherwise they are applying for open defiance or is it a ploy to bring back another Gukurahundi genocide?"The party said as Mthwakazi people they are not going to worry about what July Moyo is talking about, they just proceed with the preparations as planned, they are tired of being treated like second class citizens in their own country."This decision must be unconditionally reversed with immediate effect. Lets meet at Barbourfields on the third of March 2018 Mthwakazi omuhle, party regalia won't be allowed on the day in question," said the party.The government banned the coronation which was expected to he held on Saturday