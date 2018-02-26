News / National
Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go
4 hrs ago
Some sections of Zimbabweans are organising a #ShutdownZimbabwe protest on March 8 to push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga to go for failing to meet their target of reviving the economy within 100 days.
Mwenezi Chamisa Woye posted on Facebook that the #ShutdownZimbabwe protest is imminent.
"Zimbabwe shut down we will be shutting down everything on Tuesday 6 March 2018 if president ED Mnangangwa doesn' step down Bulawayo -City hall at 9:00 in the morning Harare- Africa square unity at 9:00 in the morning all businesses must be #shutdown on 6 March 2018 and all schools will be closed down and no one will be allowed to go to work and all taxis will be shutdown Mnangangwa must go , Chiwenga must go … Mohadhi must go let's all go on the streets 6 March 2018 carrying our flags and we march all day until ED steps down National down Tajamuka Zimbabwe This flag Munhu wese Muroad ,100 days dzakwana pasina chaitika kuda kutiita vanhu Tisingafunge isu BASA ROKUMBEYA NESCARF YENYU YECHIRASTA #JAH E.D MUST GO," he posted.
Source - Byo24News