Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
National People's Party official Methuseli Moyo has said Minister of Local Government July Moyo is a minister appointed by a government which came to power through unconstitutional means and must be the last person to talk about the Ndebele King installation being unconstitutional.

The remarks come after the government through Minister Moyo declared the event of crowning Bulelani Khumalo as illegal and uncostitutional. Khumalo was supposed to be coronated on Saturday in Bulawayo.

"July Moyo was appointed into Cabinet by a president who came to power through army tanks. Similarly, he must allow people to exercise their culture and "install" their king even if it is "uncostitutional". Zimbabwe is a land of the unconstitutional. What's new really? Was Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, 2008 murders, and the coup itself constitutional?" Methuseli Moyo said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Brazilian noble on sale

Health bracelets on sale

7,5 tonne truck on sale

Flat to rent

Kirsty lounge suite

Nyamandlovu farm

Hp elite laptop on sale

Bridal team available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 mins ago | 98 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

53 mins ago | 231 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

56 mins ago | 1295 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1590 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 607 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 764 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1176 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

4 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6592 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 632 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1138 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1061 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days