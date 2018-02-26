July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

National People's Party official Methuseli Moyo has said Minister of Local Government July Moyo is a minister appointed by a government which came to power through unconstitutional means and must be the last person to talk about the Ndebele King installation being unconstitutional.The remarks come after the government through Minister Moyo declared the event of crowning Bulelani Khumalo as illegal and uncostitutional. Khumalo was supposed to be coronated on Saturday in Bulawayo."July Moyo was appointed into Cabinet by a president who came to power through army tanks. Similarly, he must allow people to exercise their culture and "install" their king even if it is "uncostitutional". Zimbabwe is a land of the unconstitutional. What's new really? Was Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, 2008 murders, and the coup itself constitutional?" Methuseli Moyo said.