Another lucrative package for ZOU students

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
After realising that the introduction of staggered fees payment plan structures was not enough to relieve pressure on students, the Zimbabwe Open University has came up with another lucrative package that will enable bona fide students to access their respective e-modules and other registration packages that include assignment questions before paying their full fees.

The university said this will allow students enough time to work on their course work while they make arrangements to finalize payment.

"The student will only be required to be fully paid up and registered when they start uploading their assignments," ZOU said in a statement.

Speaking about the package, a ZOU official said this will enable the students to have ample time to work on their assignments and study in a more flexible and convenient manner.

Source - Byo24News
