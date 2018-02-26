Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

by City Press
4 hrs ago | Views
The ANC on Friday reiterated its support for land expropriation without compensation, coming on the back of a successful Parliamentary motion on Tuesday to review the property clause in the Constitution.

However, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told a media briefing at Luthuli House, the "land reform programme must be executed in an orderly manner". He said that illegal occupations were not allowed.

Magashule's deputy, Jessie Duarte, said that it was "absolute nonsense" to say that South Africa was going the route of Zimbabwe on managing land reform.

Duarte said "the question of land distribution cannot be left to the ANC alone and all citizens should play a role".

The land debate is set to become a key campaign issue in the upcoming general elections next year.

The majority of opposition parties backed the motion on land expropriation without compensation – which was sponsored by the Economic Freedom Fighters – except for the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party and Cope.

The ANC amended the motion and also supported it, followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party, United Democratic Movement, National Freedom Party, Agang, African Independent Congress and the African People's Convention.

An emboldened Magashule said on Friday that the results of Wednesday's byelections in Gauteng and North West, where the ANC increased its majority compared to 2014, was a reaffirmation of "our people's confidence in the ANC".

ANC head of campaigns Fikile Mbalula said that the success of this week's motion was "a victory for the people of South Africa".

Mbalula said: "Radical economic transformation means, among others, speeding up land reform".

"We are going to implement land expropriation within the context of the constitutional review," he said.

The party's deputy head of organising, Dakota Legoete, said the ANC was "looking to renew, be better and reconnect with the people".

"So we are going to humble ourselves so we can bring the ANC to its former glory," Legoete said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - City Pres
More on: #Land, #Zim,

Comments

Cattle breeding scheme

For sale are sneakers

Town house on sale

3 bedroom house in masasa park

Cleaning services available

6 seated sofa on sale

Gmb lodge for accomo

Town house on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

22 mins ago | 243 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1567 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1858 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 693 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

2 hrs ago | 829 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

3 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

5 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

5 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1616 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 847 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6849 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 637 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1163 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

6 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 766 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1080 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days