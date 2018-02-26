Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

by Simbarashe Sithole
14 hrs ago | Views
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has shown his love for ZANUPF and its 2018 presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa despite being expelled from the ruling party on factional grounds.

Mliswa proved that he loved Mnangagwa and ZANU PF after congratulating MDCT presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa via micro blogging Twitter where he said he will vote for Mnangagwa.

"Whilst we may differ politically, l believes in tolerance & acknowledges that which is good. I therefore congratulate Chamisa on his accession to the Presidency of MDC-T. The move embodies the generational mandate & whilst ED has My Vote, ZANU-PF must match such strides in its structures," said Mliswa.

Apparently, Mliswa was expelled from ZANU PF in February 2015 together with his uncle Didymus Mutasa for allegedly supporting the Mujuru faction hence he lost his Hurungwe West seat.

He became an independent candidate and won the Norton seat in October 2016 by- election  after the seat fell vacant when ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa was labelled a Lacoste and expelled from the party.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days