Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Following the ascendancy of MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa, who was elevated from acting President to presidential candidate for 2018 elections yesterday by his party's national executive, he has thanked the nation and said God is in his appointment."Thank you Zimbabwe! Most indebted to the party of excellence, the MDCT for making me the party leader and presidential candidate to secure a resounding people's victory this 2018. Let's do it for ourselves & posterity because God is in it," said Chamisa via Twitter.Meanwhile, there were eight resolutions passed by national executive in their six hour meeting to curb succession fights among them were the suspension of party spokesperson Obert Gutu, Vice President Thokozani Khupe, Organising Secretary Abedinico Bhebhe and chairman Lovemore Moyo were given a seven-day ultimatum to shape up or ship out of the party.