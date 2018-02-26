Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

by Simbarashe Sithole
11 hrs ago | Views
The deputy director of Women and Youth Affairs Mr Steve Nyaruwata has been accused of abusing his office and harassing two farmers in Darwandale, Mashonaland West, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Allegations are that Mr Lovejoy Mawoza Gumbochuma together with his partner Daniel Nel are having serious clashes with Nyaruwata over land boundary.

Gumbochuma who came from England in 2010 to invest in his mother land reportedly engaged Nel from South Africa in 2016 to come and invest in Zimbabwe through farming at Plot 1 Excelsior Farm.

The duo is reported to have planted gum trees on the boundary, which they have been shown by the Lands Commission.

On 25 February 2018 Nyaruwata is accused of cutting the gum trees before going to Nel's house and bulldozed over security guards with his government Mitsubishi full of drunkards.

In an interview Nel said, Nyaruwata came to cause a scene at his house around 21:00hours and left upon seeing that Nel was cautious of every move he made.

"I was awoken to hooting and banging on my gate around 21:00hrs and I cautiously made my way outside my yard.

"I opened the gate  only to be told to return inside to safety as the men outside in the Mitsubishi were drunk and obviously looking for trouble, so I returned inside where I heard one of the men shouting you are  farming on my land," revealed Nel.

Contacted for comment Nyaruwata did not deny going to Nel's residence but refuted that he went to cause a scene.

"When I went to Nel's place I wanted dialogue over the boundary issue since he is farming in my land but instead he pulled a gun and we left fearing for our lives," said Nyaruwata.

However, Gumbochuma alleges that Nyaruwata is using his office to intimidate investors after he failed to report to police following his conduct.

"This man is very abusive because he is from a higher Government office, he destroyed our tobacco, cut our trees hence we reported the matter at Darwandale police under RRB number 2686303 but he refused to go to the police to be recorded a statement", lamented Gumbochuma.

"Personally I came back home to get Zimbabwe working again but this man is making my stay in Zimbabwe horrible.

"There are guys out there who want to come to Zimbabwe and invest but when we have people of high office abusing us will Zimbabwe move forward?"

Nyarwata confirmed that he had a case pending to the police but denied abuse of office allegations saying he is a humble person.

"I did not refuse to go to the police to be recorded a statement but the problem is I am outside that place but I will eventually go to be recorded a statement though I  cannot tell you when I am going there, he said.

"I am a very humble person who cannot abuse anyone, the people I interact with are my workers whom the duo despise some have left at the hands of harassment from Gumbochuma because he is a drug addict who sometimes comes to my farm disturbing peace."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Elephant lounge suite

Gmb lodge for accomo

Flat to rent

Burnside house for sale

3 tonne truck on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Cleaning services available

6 seated sofa on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Media Centre Embarks on Citizen Journalism Training Workshops

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Magagula cannot speak on MLF's behalf, he was fired 2 yrs ago

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'

4 hrs ago | 1599 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' arrested at J.M Nkomo Airport

5 hrs ago | 4708 Views

If MPs cannot nail blundering Chivayo what more Macavity, 'bafflement of Scotland Yard'

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

6 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

8 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Wife caught pants down

8 hrs ago | 5633 Views

Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

8 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Pregnant dancer causes stir

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

8 hrs ago | 524 Views

Bev wins big in dancers awards again!

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

8 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mugabe restoration dream - 'Looking back into the future'

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Khupe backers quit MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2695 Views

'Prophet' presents 'goblin' in court

8 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Wicknell defends scandal-ridden project

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

It's dog eat dog in Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Confusion rocks Zec

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

8 hrs ago | 1103 Views

MLF supports Heir Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo to take over as Mthwakazi King

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

PHOTOS: Protests outside Bulawayo high court

9 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa gets only $250 million from 'looters'

10 hrs ago | 5262 Views

Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa extends amnesty on externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus pen alluvial gold deal

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

13 hrs ago | 857 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 8935 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 9609 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

13 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Similarities of two dictators

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

14 hrs ago | 2119 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

14 hrs ago | 3911 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

15 hrs ago | 2605 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

16 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

17 hrs ago | 5008 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

17 hrs ago | 2324 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

17 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Mthwakazi leader breathes fire over critics' attack

17 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

17 hrs ago | 14973 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

17 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days