'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

by Simbarashe Sithole

The deputy director of Women and Youth Affairs Mr Steve Nyaruwata has been accused of abusing his office and harassing two farmers in Darwandale, Mashonaland West, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Allegations are that Mr Lovejoy Mawoza Gumbochuma together with his partner Daniel Nel are having serious clashes with Nyaruwata over land boundary.Gumbochuma who came from England in 2010 to invest in his mother land reportedly engaged Nel from South Africa in 2016 to come and invest in Zimbabwe through farming at Plot 1 Excelsior Farm.The duo is reported to have planted gum trees on the boundary, which they have been shown by the Lands Commission.On 25 February 2018 Nyaruwata is accused of cutting the gum trees before going to Nel's house and bulldozed over security guards with his government Mitsubishi full of drunkards.In an interview Nel said, Nyaruwata came to cause a scene at his house around 21:00hours and left upon seeing that Nel was cautious of every move he made."I was awoken to hooting and banging on my gate around 21:00hrs and I cautiously made my way outside my yard."I opened the gate only to be told to return inside to safety as the men outside in the Mitsubishi were drunk and obviously looking for trouble, so I returned inside where I heard one of the men shouting you are farming on my land," revealed Nel.Contacted for comment Nyaruwata did not deny going to Nel's residence but refuted that he went to cause a scene."When I went to Nel's place I wanted dialogue over the boundary issue since he is farming in my land but instead he pulled a gun and we left fearing for our lives," said Nyaruwata.However, Gumbochuma alleges that Nyaruwata is using his office to intimidate investors after he failed to report to police following his conduct."This man is very abusive because he is from a higher Government office, he destroyed our tobacco, cut our trees hence we reported the matter at Darwandale police under RRB number 2686303 but he refused to go to the police to be recorded a statement", lamented Gumbochuma."Personally I came back home to get Zimbabwe working again but this man is making my stay in Zimbabwe horrible."There are guys out there who want to come to Zimbabwe and invest but when we have people of high office abusing us will Zimbabwe move forward?"Nyarwata confirmed that he had a case pending to the police but denied abuse of office allegations saying he is a humble person."I did not refuse to go to the police to be recorded a statement but the problem is I am outside that place but I will eventually go to be recorded a statement though I cannot tell you when I am going there, he said."I am a very humble person who cannot abuse anyone, the people I interact with are my workers whom the duo despise some have left at the hands of harassment from Gumbochuma because he is a drug addict who sometimes comes to my farm disturbing peace."