Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

News / National

by Staff reporter

The court has ruled against the installation of the Ndebele King saying current laws and constitution have no provision for a king.@zenzele #Asakhe — Zenzele (@zenzele) March 2, 2018

THE Bulawayo High Court has confirmed the Mnangagwa government's position of stopping the revival of the Ndebele kingship by blocking the coronation of a new monarch, saying the move was unconstitutional.The court has ruled against the installation of the Ndebele King saying current laws and constitution have no provision for a king.Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo was expected to ascend to the throne at a traditional coronation ceremony at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo this Saturday.Some commentators were surprised by the court which okayed the Zimbabwe coup.In a letter dated February 27, 2018, addressed to Chief Mathema, the crown council chairman, government, through the ministry of local government, ordered the coronation event to be cancelled."We acknowledge receipt of your letter notifying my ministry of your intention to install a Crown prince to the throne of King Lobengula on the 3rd of March 2018 and would like to advise that it is unconstitutional to resuscitate and install a Crown Prince or King in Zimbabwe," wrote minister July Moyo."Therefore, you should cancel your intended installation of Crown Prince Bulelani Lobengula scheduled for the 3rd of March 2018 in Bulawayo because it is unconstitutional and therefore illegal to do so."The throne which left vacant by King Lobengula in 1893 has caused friction in the royal Khumalo clan with three member of the family claiming to be the rightful heirs to the throne.In September last year, South African based Stanley Raphael Khumalo declared himself King Mzilikazi II while Peter Zwide KaLanga Khumalo imposed himself as King Nyamande Lobengula II early February.Meanwhile, government has called for a meeting with all traditional chiefs in Matabeleland to address the revival of the Ndebele monarchy.The meeting which will be jointly chaired by Local Government Minister July Moyo and his Home Affairs counterpart Obert Mpofu will be held in Bulawayo on March 2."The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and the Minister of Home Affairshave jointly organised a meeting with all Chiefs for Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North at 1000 hours on the 2nd of March 2018 at PA (Provincial Administrator) Bulawayo Metropolitan office to convey the message from the Presidency," wrote Minister July Moyo, in a letter addressed to the President of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira.The meeting will also be attended by Ministers of State for the three Matabeleland provinces and their respective Provincial Administrators.