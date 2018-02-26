Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

It's dog eat dog in Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Unsanctioned primary poll campaigns by parliamentary hopefuls are becoming the order of the day in the ruling Zanu-PF, prompting the leadership into issuing a stern warning against premature canvassing for votes.

Although dates for the upcoming elections are yet to be set, candidates aspiring for seats in the National Assembly are already on campaign trail, as they tussle out in various constituencies across the country.

Aspiring councillors are also on the ground, campaigning.

The campaigns are meant to decide who will represent Zanu-PF in various constituencies and councils at the coming general elections.

The battles are more intense in what are perceived to as "winnable" seats in the rural areas.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo railed against those who are going against party procedures yesterday, insisting the ruling party is yet to sanction the campaigns.

"I am not aware of any pronouncement by the party officially sanctioning such campaigns. Those doing so are violating party principles," he said.

Khaya Moyo also declined to disclose when Zanu-PF was likely to hold its primary elections saying: "I will let you know when the time comes."

In Masvingo Province, there is a race to replace cadres who were linked to the dismantled Generation 40 (G40) faction.

Former police chief Edmore Veterai - who quit the police force in 2010 to go into full time sugarcane farming - is campaigning to secure the Bikita South seat vacated by Jappy Jaboon who was expelled from the august House last month after he was caught on the wrong end of the Zanu-PF factional fights.

Jaboon, a former provincial political commissar, was a member of the vanquished G40 faction.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Veterai, a former freedom fighter, simply said: "I am in Bikita South most of the time, networking."

He might face quite some competition from the flamboyant businessman Energy Mutodi, who is widely linked to the vacant constituency.

Zanu-PF national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje has also been linked to the Bikita West seat, currently occupied by G40 protégé Beauty Chabaya.

Musician Elias Musakwa is said to be interested in contesting for the seat, which he has not won on previous three occasions.

In Gutu South, Zanu-PF politburo member Pupurai Togarepi is being challenged by the daughter of the late minister of State for Masvingo Province, Shuvai Mahofa.

Yesterday, Togarepi refused to comment on the issue saying the party is yet to give the greenlight to prospective candidates to start campaigns.

In Mt Darwin South, Mashonaland Central, it is a wild dog battle for the seat that was left vacant following the expulsion of the ruling party's former political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

As it is, there are at least five people who are vying for the seat including the Zanu-PF youths league secretary for administration Godfrey Tsenengamu.

Business tycoon James Makamba along with two reporters Andrew Neshamba and Tendai Munengwa are also said to be going for the seat.

In Harare province, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (Znlwva) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya who is eying Harare South constituency told the Daily News yesterday that there were several people, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew Tongai, who have jumped the gun and are already campaigning.

"They did not work for the party. If the party was applying its rules, some people would have been expelled. It is clear that the rules are not being applied equally; the party has not yet opened the race to campaign for elections yet some people are already campaigning. It is clear that they are some people who were ready to pounce and are in this just to make money yet they never worked," said Mahiya.

Tongai said he was not yet campaigning but was merely helping the community in which he lives.

"He should first prove his allegation; I stay in Harare South and I cannot be stopped from moving around in my constituency. There is Tonganyika Trust which is carrying out programmes around the country and we are helping people not only in Harare South but across the country. I have hosted soccer tournaments and we get funding from donors to help the less privileged," said Tongai.

There is pervasive fear that the G40 faction - whose kingpins were exiled following the smart coup of November 18 - could sponsor candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The unease has been worsened by growing tensions between the Team Lacoste faction and the military men who also want to represent.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Burnside house for sale

Cleaning services available

3 tonne truck on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Cleaning services available

For sale are sneakers

Brazilian noble on sale

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Media Centre Embarks on Citizen Journalism Training Workshops

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Magagula cannot speak on MLF's behalf, he was fired 2 yrs ago

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'

4 hrs ago | 1598 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' arrested at J.M Nkomo Airport

5 hrs ago | 4705 Views

If MPs cannot nail blundering Chivayo what more Macavity, 'bafflement of Scotland Yard'

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

6 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

8 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Wife caught pants down

8 hrs ago | 5633 Views

Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

8 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Pregnant dancer causes stir

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

8 hrs ago | 524 Views

Bev wins big in dancers awards again!

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

8 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mugabe restoration dream - 'Looking back into the future'

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Khupe backers quit MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2695 Views

'Prophet' presents 'goblin' in court

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Wicknell defends scandal-ridden project

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Confusion rocks Zec

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

8 hrs ago | 1103 Views

MLF supports Heir Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo to take over as Mthwakazi King

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

PHOTOS: Protests outside Bulawayo high court

9 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa gets only $250 million from 'looters'

10 hrs ago | 5262 Views

Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa extends amnesty on externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus pen alluvial gold deal

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

11 hrs ago | 1606 Views

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

13 hrs ago | 857 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 8933 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 9608 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Similarities of two dictators

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

14 hrs ago | 2119 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

14 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

15 hrs ago | 2605 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

16 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

17 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

17 hrs ago | 5008 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

17 hrs ago | 2323 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

17 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Mthwakazi leader breathes fire over critics' attack

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

17 hrs ago | 14973 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

17 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days