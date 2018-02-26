Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wicknell defends scandal-ridden project

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Controversial businessman  Wicknell Chivayo has explained the lethargy in his multi-million-dollar power deals which are now under investigation by government.

This comes after members of the Mines and Energy parliamentary portfolio committee on Wednesday expressed shock at the lack of progress on the ground after a fact-finding visit or inspection in loco at the site of the Gwanda Solar Project which was awarded to Chivayo's company Intratek Zimbabwe.

The committee, chaired by independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa discovered that there were only two shacks that had been built on the site so far after Chivayo was paid an advance fee of $5 million by Zesa Holdings.

Chivayo appeared before the committee last month to answer questions on the $202 million Gwanda Solar Project which was awarded to Intratrek Zimbabwe in 2015.

The contract was among several power projects awarded to the firm between 2015 and 2016, including the $73 million refurbishment of Harare Power Station; a $163 million project to restore Munyati Power Station; a new $128 million hydropower station at Gairezi.

After the visit on Wednesday, the committee raised fears that public funds could have been embezzled.

But in a series of salvos posted on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Chivayo said he was still in the process of implementing the project, adding that the committee was on a witch-hunting exercise after breaking bread with former first lady Grace Mugabe in Dubai in 2016.

"What were MPs expecting to find on a site for a potential solar power station????  A triple story 10 bedroomed mansion with a tennis court and a swimming pool????  Those are actually called temporary structures which means they are destroyed later...NOTHING UNUSUAL.....," Chivhayo wrote.

He also accused the committee of jumping the gun by rushing to Gwanda without first looking at contractual documents in his office.

"A comprehensive feasibility report, designs, topographical survey report, geo-technical survey, EIA (environmantal impact assessment) report, web designs etc are all kept in the office unless you expect me to hang all these documents on trees at the site....Pane nyaya ndopa ziva LUNCH KU DUBAI hapana chimwe (It's all about the lunch in Dubai, nothing else).

"An impartial group would look at the CONTRACT see what that five million dollars was for??? Break it down juxtapose and come up with a proper analysis not rush to post on whatsapp and make comments like CRY MY BELOVED ZIM. Mu ZIMBABWE if you excel UNOTO VENGWA and I'm used to it..," he further wrote.

He then turned his guns on Mliswa, describing him as a trigger-happy chairperson who is keen on destroying him.

"When I went to Pretoria in December for the business interaction the president held, .. Mliswa twitted WICKNEL CHIVAYO mustn't think he won't get arrested because he attended this junction.. ARRESTED FOR WHAT?? Winning a tender??? Working hard??? Taurai chokwadi LUNCH KU DUBAI (Tell the truth, this is all about the lunch in Dubai).

He also said he was unstoppable as a businessman because he had blessings from God.

"I've said this before TIRI VANA VA ABRAHAM (We are children of Abraham) take everything I have now and leave me with NOTHING momira (and wait) just 6 months MUONE (and see) kuti imbiri huru yevaka tumwa haiparare rwepiri (that the great honour of the God-sent doesn't fade)... Don't waste your time and energy hating or fighting me MBIRI IYI HAISI YANGU MBIRI NDEYA BABA KUDENGA.. (The glory is not mine but it belongs to the Lord in heaven)," he added.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Burnside house for sale

Cleaning services available

3 tonne truck on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Cleaning services available

For sale are sneakers

Brazilian noble on sale

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Media Centre Embarks on Citizen Journalism Training Workshops

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Magagula cannot speak on MLF's behalf, he was fired 2 yrs ago

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'

4 hrs ago | 1598 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' arrested at J.M Nkomo Airport

5 hrs ago | 4705 Views

If MPs cannot nail blundering Chivayo what more Macavity, 'bafflement of Scotland Yard'

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

6 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

8 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Wife caught pants down

8 hrs ago | 5633 Views

Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

8 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Pregnant dancer causes stir

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

8 hrs ago | 524 Views

Bev wins big in dancers awards again!

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

8 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mugabe restoration dream - 'Looking back into the future'

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Khupe backers quit MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2695 Views

'Prophet' presents 'goblin' in court

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

It's dog eat dog in Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Confusion rocks Zec

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

8 hrs ago | 1103 Views

MLF supports Heir Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo to take over as Mthwakazi King

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

PHOTOS: Protests outside Bulawayo high court

9 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa gets only $250 million from 'looters'

10 hrs ago | 5262 Views

Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa extends amnesty on externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus pen alluvial gold deal

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

11 hrs ago | 1606 Views

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

12 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 8933 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 9606 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Similarities of two dictators

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

14 hrs ago | 2119 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

14 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

15 hrs ago | 2605 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

16 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

16 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

17 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

17 hrs ago | 5007 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

17 hrs ago | 2323 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

17 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Mthwakazi leader breathes fire over critics' attack

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

17 hrs ago | 14973 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

17 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days