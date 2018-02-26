Pregnant dancer causes stir

News / National

by Staff reporter

A pregnant dancer on Wednesday night caused a stir at City Sports Bar when she defied her condition and wowed fans during the well-attended Dancers Association of Zimbabwe Awards ceremony.The unidentified dancer, who is a member of Fireworks Queens Dance Group, refused to entertain H-Metro shortly after her performance saying her in-laws are against her act since she is pregnant."Please do not write about this or publish my photographs because my in-laws are not aware that I am still performing after falling pregnant," she said.(image)"I have no choice because this is what brings food on my table with my husband. Usadaro shaaa," she added.Fireworks Queens went away with a certificate after being voted the Best Promising Sungura female dancers while its leader Portia Dube was voted the Best Sungura Female dancer.The pregnant dancer grabbed the attention of patrons who jostled to have closer glimpses as she twisted and shook her body seductively.(image)The group's leader, Portia, begged H-Metro to protect her dancer saying if the story sees the light of the day, it will strain the dancer's relations with her in-laws.She is going to clubs performing against the advice of the in-laws."I was aware that she is pregnant but please bear with her because her in-laws would not take it lightly," said Portia.Addressing dance groups, DAZ president Hapaguti 'Harpers' Mapimhidze urged dancers to take their profession seriously and obey the regulations.Harpers also urged the dancers to respect each other and stop taking illicit drugs or engage in adultery and prostitution.A number of dancers have been accused of dating married men who flock their shows.