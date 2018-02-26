Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

News / National

by Staff reporter

IT is better for 10 guilty persons to escape, than for one innocent person to suffer, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister said this while regretting the shooting of innocent people recently by a police officer.Minister Obert Mpofu said this while addressing senior police officers at Police Golf Club yesterday reminding police that they derive their mandate from people."Members of the public should build confidence in the law enforcement agency," said Minister Mpofu."Confidence comes with the knowledge that, in enforcing the law, the police will observe the law themselves."I am quite confident that, regardless of the circumstances, there should always be a better and acceptable way of handling even the most difficult situations."That is the kind of Police Service we wish to build. May I therefore urge all of you to draw life lessons from that regrettable incident."Remember that, it has often been said that the police derives its mandate from the people. I would therefore add that, the police comes from the society; from the society you belong; and to the society you shall return."Never therefore should your deeds be at cross purposes with the laws, values and aspirations of the society."When you are called upon to investigate crime, make sure you investigate crime and not people."As police commanders, I hope you are able to draw a clear distinction on what I am saying. Police officers are not enemies of those who commit crime."Criminals of whatever description are human and expect to be treated humanely at all times," said Minister Mpofu.He said the ministry will seek to renovate most police facilities especially the police cells to ensure that they are more habitable and preserve human dignity.Minister Mpofu said the subsequent absence of police from most crime-prone areas might be the reason why most volunteer their time to serve in the neighbourhood watch and other community policing schemes.He urged investigating police officers to be articulate when they attend scenes of crime or investigate cases to allow the courts to make informed decisions so that there is justice to both the victim and perpetrator of crime.In his opening remarks, Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga said police are currently in the process of training traffic officers who will control traffic movements at identified traffic intersections and they will use whistles together with 'smart' hand-signals for the purpose."We are also taking steps to reconfigure our Cycle Unit so that it is deployed in residential areas," said CGP Matanga.