Wife caught pants down
A CHEATING woman was caught red-handed engaging in sex with another man which ended her marriage.
This came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Job Kambanemoyo applied for a peace order against his former wife Patience Chaora accusing her of stalking him.
Kambanemoyo told the court that his marriage ended last after he caught Chaora intimate with another man.
"Your Worship, I am applying for a peace order against my ex-wife who is in the habit of stalking me.
"She always comes to my place of residence disturbing my peace of which I am married to another woman.
"We separated last year after I caught her sleeping with another man.We were once given a peace order when we were still together but it didn't work.
"I served her with papers to come to court but she refused to sign. I really need peace Your Worship," he said.
Presiding magistrate Lazin Ncube granted a peace order in the absence of Chaora.
Source - hmetro