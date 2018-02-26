Wife caught pants down

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CHEATING woman was caught red-handed engaging in sex with another man which ended her marriage.This came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Job Kambanemoyo applied for a peace order against his former wife Patience Chaora accusing her of stalking him.Kambanemoyo told the court that his marriage ended last after he caught Chaora intimate with another man."Your Worship, I am applying for a peace order against my ex-wife who is in the habit of stalking me."She always comes to my place of residence disturbing my peace of which I am married to another woman."We separated last year after I caught her sleeping with another man.We were once given a peace order when we were still together but it didn't work."I served her with papers to come to court but she refused to sign. I really need peace Your Worship," he said.Presiding magistrate Lazin Ncube granted a peace order in the absence of Chaora.