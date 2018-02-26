Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

---as he fears for his future

The Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Martin Makonese has dismissed the application by Chief Mathema, Royal Crown Trust and Bulelani Khumalo who challenged the government ban of the coronation of Bulelani that was set for Saturday.Local Government minister July Moyo had written a letter to the crew saying the coronation of the king was illegal and must not take place as scheduled. This was after the police had cleared the event.Mathema and others filed an application at the high court challenging the ban."There is no constitutional provisions for a Monarchy," Makonese said."'Granting of the order has serious political, geographical and social repercussions in Zimbabwe. We need to lobby Government for constitutional provisions to accommodate the Monarchy. Imagine headlines tomorrow saying I have allowed a Ndebele king,I will have problems as a Judge," he said.