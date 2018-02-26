Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

News / National

Bulawayo Riot Police clash with citizens demanding the installation of a Ndebele king whose coronation was due this weekend but was declared illegal by the High Court today. #Ndebeleking @DrNkuSibanda @drDendere @lynnmudonhi pic.twitter.com/f3CrMPvDC2 — Chris Gande (@Gandex) March 2, 2018

Mthwakazi Supporters Chanting "Ayihlome" along Robert Mugabe and 4th Ave #Ndebeleking pic.twitter.com/Rk1o0gPJKd — Queen of Skies (@thandimuringa) March 2, 2018

Goodness me. Office of the King is unconstitutional? This from the same High Court that ruled on 24 Nov 2017 that the #bloodymilitarycoup of 15 November 2017 was constitutional? And the Crown Prince was arrested at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport? For what crime? SMH! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 2, 2018

Police in Bulawayo used tear gas on Friday to disperse a group of Mthwakazi protesters who were unhappy with the High Court dismissal of the application by Chief Mathema, Royal Crown Trust and Bulelani Khumalo who challenged the government ban of the coronation of Bulelani that was set for Saturday.More to follow...