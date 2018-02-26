News / National
Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'
4 hrs ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo has criticised the "evil" Emmerson Mnangagwa led government for blocking the coronation of a Ndebele King.
Moyo said: "Blocking Coronation of Crown Prince Khumalo as Ndebele King is EVIL. #Zim Constitution does not refer to a Village Head, Headman, Chief or King. It ONLY refers to #TraditionalLeaders in sections 280-3 as read with sections 3(1)(d), 16, 60, 63 & 67. A King is a #TraditionalLeader!"
The Bulawayo High Court on Friday blocked the coronation of a new Ndebele monarch saying the move was unconstitutional.
Source - Byo24News