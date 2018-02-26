Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo has criticised the "evil" Emmerson Mnangagwa led government for blocking the coronation of a Ndebele King.

Moyo said: "Blocking Coronation of Crown Prince Khumalo as Ndebele King is EVIL. #Zim Constitution does not refer to a Village Head, Headman, Chief or King. It ONLY refers to #TraditionalLeaders in sections 280-3 as read with sections 3(1)(d), 16, 60, 63 & 67. A King is a #TraditionalLeader!"

The Bulawayo High Court on Friday blocked the coronation of a new Ndebele monarch saying the move was unconstitutional.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Kirsty lounge suite

Bridal team available

3 bedroom house in masasa park

Town house on sale

3pierce couches

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Burnside house for sale

Bridal team available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Media Centre Embarks on Citizen Journalism Training Workshops

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Magagula cannot speak on MLF's behalf, he was fired 2 yrs ago

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' arrested at J.M Nkomo Airport

6 hrs ago | 4768 Views

If MPs cannot nail blundering Chivayo what more Macavity, 'bafflement of Scotland Yard'

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

7 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

8 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Wife caught pants down

8 hrs ago | 5663 Views

Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

8 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Pregnant dancer causes stir

8 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

Bev wins big in dancers awards again!

8 hrs ago | 428 Views

Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

8 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Mugabe restoration dream - 'Looking back into the future'

8 hrs ago | 542 Views

Khupe backers quit MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2699 Views

'Prophet' presents 'goblin' in court

8 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Wicknell defends scandal-ridden project

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

It's dog eat dog in Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Confusion rocks Zec

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

9 hrs ago | 1124 Views

MLF supports Heir Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo to take over as Mthwakazi King

9 hrs ago | 806 Views

PHOTOS: Protests outside Bulawayo high court

9 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa gets only $250 million from 'looters'

10 hrs ago | 5286 Views

Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa extends amnesty on externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus pen alluvial gold deal

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

11 hrs ago | 1610 Views

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

13 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 8960 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 9648 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Similarities of two dictators

14 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

14 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

14 hrs ago | 2122 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

15 hrs ago | 3917 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

15 hrs ago | 2611 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

16 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

16 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

17 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

17 hrs ago | 5034 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

17 hrs ago | 2325 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

17 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Mthwakazi leader breathes fire over critics' attack

17 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

17 hrs ago | 15005 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

17 hrs ago | 814 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days