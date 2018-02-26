Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Media Centre Embarks on Citizen Journalism Training Workshops

by Collins Chirinda
3 hrs ago | Views
Media Centre today conducted a refresher training workshop for citizen journalism in the historic province of Masvingo which was focusing on equipping citizen journalist with the information they need in news gathering and reporting towards the election period.

Speaking to Mr Stanford Nyatsanza, the assistant programs officer at Media Centre in Harare this afternoon, this reporter gathered that the training workshops are focusing on schooling citizen journalists operating in marginalized communities.

"The citizen journalism workshop is aimed at imparting skills in citizen journalists to engage in monitoring the electoral environment for purposes of effective citizen reportage on elections", said Mr Nyatsanza. He also dismissed allegations that these refresher training courses are selective as false saying that these are only speculations bent on tarnishing the image of the organisation.

"The workshops are all-encompassing. They are aimed at all Media Centre-linked citizen journalists across all the country's provinces," added Nyatsanza.

Nyatsanza further alluded that electoral coverage in the form of media output would be increased because of training workshops like these.

"We are most likely to have more stories that are going to be developed and published aimed at electoral matters as we head towards 2018 harmonized elections. The workshops are mainly targeted at reporting electoral matters from a citizen's perspective." Nyatsanza added.

The move by the Media Centre has however been met with mixed feelings by some members of the media fraternity who have rubbished citizen journalism as an unethical way of practicing journalism.

Speaking to journalists in the capital this afternoon, this reporter gathered that most journalists were skeptical about how citizen journalists operate.

Jeff Moyo slammed the model of citizen journalism saying it is not journalism at all.

"Citizen Journalism should not be described as journalism at all. Journalists pick stories and report on those stories ethically. Citizen journalists just pick on anything and post it on social media. We cannot really rely on citizen journalism."

Lucy Yassini, a seasoned journalist who has been in the field for over two decades said that citizen journalism should only be there to sniff out stories and alert the qualified journalist to do their job.

"The only way they (citizen Journalists) can be of assistance is raising awareness that there are issues. But the real journalism is for the journalist to find out whether it is fact or fake news.

"Journalist are taught to be ethical and when to post certain information." she added.

Yassini also stressed out that Citizen Journalists are there to stay and needed to be properly trained before they ventured into the industry.

"They are there and they are there to stay,

"They (Media Centre) should come up with mechanisms of reprimanding those who are doing their citizen journalism in an unethical way." she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Collins Chirinda

Comments

Bridal team available

Richmond hse on 1 acre

Flat to rent

Cattle breeding scheme

Perfumes on sale

Guards available

Car seat tablet holders on sale

Personalised diaries on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ED is the only game in town!' - only if he wins free elections otherwise it is North Korea hot air

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

MDC-T, is it still a democratic movement?

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Magagula cannot speak on MLF's behalf, he was fired 2 yrs ago

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Jonathan Moyo says Mnangagwa govt is 'EVIL' for blocking coronation of 'Ndebele King'

4 hrs ago | 1627 Views

WATCH: 'Ndebele King' arrested at J.M Nkomo Airport

6 hrs ago | 4743 Views

If MPs cannot nail blundering Chivayo what more Macavity, 'bafflement of Scotland Yard'

6 hrs ago | 879 Views

Police fire tear gas at Mthwakazi protesters

6 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Justice Makonese dismiss Ndebele king installation

8 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Wife caught pants down

8 hrs ago | 5656 Views

Better for criminals to escape: Police warned

8 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Pregnant dancer causes stir

8 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

Bev wins big in dancers awards again!

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Is Thokozani Khupe serious or just a spoiler?

8 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Mugabe restoration dream - 'Looking back into the future'

8 hrs ago | 542 Views

Khupe backers quit MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2696 Views

'Prophet' presents 'goblin' in court

8 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Wicknell defends scandal-ridden project

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

It's dog eat dog in Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Confusion rocks Zec

8 hrs ago | 567 Views

Ndebele King installation is unconstitutional, says court

9 hrs ago | 1114 Views

MLF supports Heir Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo to take over as Mthwakazi King

9 hrs ago | 806 Views

PHOTOS: Protests outside Bulawayo high court

9 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa gets only $250 million from 'looters'

10 hrs ago | 5273 Views

Matabeleland a region seeking a leader

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mnangagwa extends amnesty on externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus pen alluvial gold deal

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Govt official using his office to intimidate investors'

11 hrs ago | 1609 Views

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

13 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

13 hrs ago | 858 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 8946 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 9637 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

14 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Similarities of two dictators

14 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

14 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

14 hrs ago | 2121 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

15 hrs ago | 3913 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

15 hrs ago | 2607 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

16 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

16 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

17 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

17 hrs ago | 5025 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

17 hrs ago | 2324 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

17 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Mthwakazi leader breathes fire over critics' attack

17 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

17 hrs ago | 14995 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

17 hrs ago | 814 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days