Chamisa has all the credentials, says Welshman Ncube

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The MDC Alliance yesterday announced that the MDC-T's new president Mr Nelson Chamisa would be its presidential candidate in this year's harmonised elections.Addressing journalists in Harare, the alliance's spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube said Mr Chamisa's appointment was in line with agreement signed by parties in the alliance and the decision had been unanimous."The most important thing that we considered today was the issue of the candidacy of the alliance for this year's presidential election," he said."We all know that in the alliance agreement we had agreed that the late party president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai would be our candidate in the election and after his sad passing, we agreed as the MDC Alliance on his replacement."I am happy to announce that that the MDC Alliance principals unanimously agreed in terms of the alliance agreement that Advocate Nelson Chamisa will be our candidate as we campaign for the election. We believe that he has all the credentials to represent our party and experience needed to win this election, he has been with the people and has been for the people and it is our duty as an alliance to ensure that he is elected to the next president of Zimbabwe so that we begin the process of rebuilding our country."We are happy that he is the person we are putting forward to the people of Zimbabwe so that he can provide us with the requisite leadership needed."