Embattled Khupe won't leave MDC-T, says Bhebhe

News / National

by Staff Reporter

EMBATTLED MDC-T vice president, Thokozani Khupe, has vowed that she would not leave the opposition party although she has lost the succession race to Nelson Chamisa.MDC-T national organiser Abednico Bhebhe told journalists yesterday that Khupe was determined to stay put and preserve her legacy despite being the butt of vicious attacks by party members aligned to Chamisa.Bhebhe conveyed the message on behalf of Khupe who attended the media briefing but could not address the journalists as she had lost her voice.This came a day after the MDC-T national council met in Harare and endorsed Chamisa as the party's substantive leader and 2018 presidential candidate.The party organ also gave Khupe, Bhebhe and national chairman Lovemore Moyo a seven-day ultimatum to make amends and work with the other leaders or face possible expulsion.Speaking on her behalf, Bhebhe said Khupe would remain in the party in order to build the nation and leave a legacy that would stand for long."Khupe's stay in the party signifies that even if a man marries other wives, the first wife will remain for the sack of the children and even if she leaves, she will be remembered as a good wife. She is building a nation and soon people will recognize her importance after her departure," Bhebhe said.Bhebhe said Khupe wanted to leave a mark and teach people how proper leadership was."Khupe wants people to see and learn how things are done in a proper way and proper things are done this way," he said.One participant asked Khupe why she was still interested in the party when it has been obvious that she was being side-lined."It is up-to you to denigrate yourself. There are a lot of parties out there that admire your strength. It's up to you if you can leave MDC-T and look for a better place where you can be recognised and maintain your legacy," Bhebhe said.