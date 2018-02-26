Chief ordered to pay residents $15 005 for assault

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Honourable Justice Tagu orders Chief Ngezi and others to pay $15 005-00 for Assaulting Riversdale residents at a Forced Cleansing Ceremony.On 24 March 2015, at around 1200 hours and at Riversdale Farm in Chegutu, Peter Pasipamire (Chief Ngezi) engaged Tsikamutanda to perform a cleansing ceremony at Riversdale Farm after a series of alleged misfortunes in the area.He ordered every Farm resident to attend the ceremony without fail but Zorodzai Munyimi refused as it conflicted with her Christian beliefs. Chief Ngezi then sent Paul Mushonga, Watson Mahlaka, Beton Kariyati, Simbarashe Pasipamire, Tichaona Gomo, Egnes Kariyati and Mike Kariyati to force every member to attend the cleansing ceremony and to be cleansed.The team assaulted Zorodzai all over her body with clenched fists and boots as well as logs. They also openly accused her of causing mayhem in the Riversdale area and practising witchcraft. Zorodzai took Chief Ngezi to courtJudgment was granted on 28 February 2018 with the assistance of the NGO Forum lawyer, Kenias Shonhai in the following terms;"All Respondents pay a total sum of US$15 005-00. The Respondents pay interest at the prescribed rate from the date of service of Summons to date of full and final payment and; The Respondents pay costs of suit," ruled Tagu.