Transform Zimbabwe conduct workshop in Chitungwiza

by Stephen Jakes

Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) President, Jacob Ngarivhume met with scores of the Chitungwiza TZ structures at the TZ headquarters where they were conducting a structures workshop for the province.The workshop was attended by members from all the three wings namely the Main wing, Women wing and the Youth wing of Chitungwiza province.The workshop was aimed at upraising the leaders of their duties and responsibilities within the structures, as well as equipping them ahead of the TZ Inaugural Congress to be held on the 23-24 March in Harare.The TZ President said that Transform Zimbabwe will have candidates in all the constituencies and wards. These candidates will continue mobilising support for the party and the Alliance.In constituencies where other Alliance partners will be contesting, TZ candidates will work with the Alliance partners candidates to ensure victory in these 2018 elections..The province was also tasked with seconding delegates to the inaugural congress that will run from 23-24 March in Harare.The president will meet with all delegates and will be conducting a nation wide tour of the TZ structures in the country with the Matabeleland province being the second after Harare.