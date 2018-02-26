Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

#EDHasMyVote comes to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Youth League in Bulawayo will today launch a social media campaign to mobilise voters for President Emmerson Mnangagwa under #EDhasmyVote.

The provincial launch will be held at Large City Hall starting at 10AM.

The party's Provincial Youth League chairperson Khumbulani Mpofu yesterday said the Youth League's national executive came up with the social media campaign after realising that more citizens are found on online platforms.

He said the Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu will be the guest speaker during today's launch.

"We're going to be launching the #EDhasmyVote programme tomorrow at the City Hall. We decided to launch it there as we will be combining it with our inter-district meeting," he said.

"The national executive decided to come up with this initiative after it realised that social media has a lot of influence among the country's citizens.

"Gone are the days when people gathered around to discuss politics. Politics is discussed through social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. We therefore want our presence to be felt on these platforms, mobilising supporters for President ED Mnangagwa."

"The meeting will start at 10AM ending at 2PM and we are inviting members of the public to come and be part of our #EDhasmyVote campaign," Mpofu.

Matabeleland North launched its campaign last Saturday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Campaign

Comments

Elephant lounge suite

Flat to rent

Cattle breeding scheme

For sale are sneakers

Flat to rent

For sale is sofa

Burnside house for sale

Personalised diaries on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to host 'leaders' meeting on violence' - just restore Police's powers and stop wasting time

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

'Let bygones be bygones,' says Khaya Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Chamisa humble yourself before the people!

7 hrs ago | 5013 Views

Diplomatic rift between Britain and Germany over Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Mnangagwa ally abandons Zimbabwe Airways project

7 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Chiyangwa loses property to residents' association

7 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mnangagwa in bid to appease soldiers to ensure their loyalty

8 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to declare corruption national disaster

13 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Chamisa, Khupe clash on social media

13 hrs ago | 4204 Views

Civil war over Ndebele president

13 hrs ago | 4020 Views

Soldiers join Zanu-PF campaign

13 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Chamisa to fire Khupe and elevate Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Mnagnagwa cut Kereke's jail sentence?

13 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Mnangagwa to name externalisers

13 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Cops warn politicians

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Family suspect Tsvangirai SA nurse 'murder' linked to hospital photo

13 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mthwakazi in running battles with police

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Makonese blocks Ndebele King coronation

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chinamasa, the coup architect, welcome in Germany?

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mangoma sues Charumbira

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa's '100 days of Mugabe's 37 years'

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa 'fingered' in Kereke freedom bid

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

I was not going to vote Tsvangirai, but

13 hrs ago | 816 Views

Tsvangirai nurse's burial today

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Transform Zimbabwe conduct workshop in Chitungwiza

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

MDC equally responsible for the crisis in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chief ordered to pay residents $15 005 for assault

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

War vet Stanley Ncube is too foreign in Mthwakazi issues

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zimra commission general hits the ground running

15 hrs ago | 960 Views

BCC fails to meet Egodini mall project deadline

16 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Embattled Khupe won't leave MDC-T, says Bhebhe

16 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Mnangagwa grants amnesty to jailed MDC-T activist

16 hrs ago | 6169 Views

4 Horse Racing movies that you should watch

16 hrs ago | 227 Views

AU/SADC endorse coups, can they be trusted to monitor elections?

17 hrs ago | 765 Views

Youth is a double-edged sword for the President

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Whiz-kid 'Mkhulisi Moyo' gets scholarship

17 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Chamisa has all the credentials, says Welshman Ncube

17 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Zimbabwe constitution does not provide for a king, Mat'land chiefs told

17 hrs ago | 1791 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days