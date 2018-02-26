News / National
#EDHasMyVote comes to Bulawayo
THE Zanu-PF Youth League in Bulawayo will today launch a social media campaign to mobilise voters for President Emmerson Mnangagwa under #EDhasmyVote.
The provincial launch will be held at Large City Hall starting at 10AM.
The party's Provincial Youth League chairperson Khumbulani Mpofu yesterday said the Youth League's national executive came up with the social media campaign after realising that more citizens are found on online platforms.
He said the Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu will be the guest speaker during today's launch.
"We're going to be launching the #EDhasmyVote programme tomorrow at the City Hall. We decided to launch it there as we will be combining it with our inter-district meeting," he said.
"The national executive decided to come up with this initiative after it realised that social media has a lot of influence among the country's citizens.
"Gone are the days when people gathered around to discuss politics. Politics is discussed through social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. We therefore want our presence to be felt on these platforms, mobilising supporters for President ED Mnangagwa."
"The meeting will start at 10AM ending at 2PM and we are inviting members of the public to come and be part of our #EDhasmyVote campaign," Mpofu.
Matabeleland North launched its campaign last Saturday.
Source - zimpapers