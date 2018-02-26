Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT officials yesterday met chiefs from Matabeleland and explained that the country's Constitution does not provide for a king.

The meeting was attended by chiefs from Matabeleland, National Council of Chiefs President Chief Fortune Charumbira, the Minister of State for Matabeleland South provincial affairs Abednico Ncube, the Minister of State for Bulawayo provincial affairs Angeline Masuku and Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu.

The meeting was convened by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Minister Moyo.

Mthwakazi Republican Party activists chanted slogans and demonstrated at a hotel where the meeting was held demanding an audience with the chiefs and Chief Charumbira addressed them.

In an interview, Minister Moyo said the country's constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads.

"Our constitution stipulates that in this country traditional leaders can only be a chief, village head or headman and that if there's need to resuscitate a chief, not a King, it has to go before the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, which is chaired in the case of Matabeleland North by Chief Shana of Hwange and Chief Maduna of Insiza in Matabeleland South.

"Once these Provincial Assemblies of Chiefs agree, it's sent to the National Council of Chiefs chaired by Chief Charumbira with his deputy Chief Mtshana Khumalo," said Minister Moyo.

He said the President or anyone else cannot appoint a King because it is unconstitutional.

"The case is before the court and we'll be advised of the outcome. Government is not involved in the court case where one of the Khumalos is challenging the planned king coronation," said Minister Moyo.

Chief Charumbira addressed the Mthwakazi group, saying the meeting had nothing to do with the planned coronation of Mr Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo.

"Minister Moyo had come to discuss with chiefs from this region issues to do with installation of chiefs and related matters. The case of the planned coronation of the Ndebele King is in the High Court.

"In terms of the rule of law we have to wait for the court process to be finalised and the court's decision will prevail.

"We don't want to contradict the courts because we don't know the outcome," said Chief Charumbira.

He said the judgment from the High Court will guide them on the way forward.

The group, however, continued with its demonstration outside the hotel while the chiefs' meeting continued inside.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Car seat tablet holders on sale

4roomed mpopoma

For sale are sneakers

Flat to rent

6 seated sofa on sale

Flat to rent

4roomed mpopoma

Guards available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to host 'leaders' meeting on violence' - just restore Police's powers and stop wasting time

1 hr ago | 243 Views

'Let bygones be bygones,' says Khaya Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Chamisa humble yourself before the people!

6 hrs ago | 4770 Views

Diplomatic rift between Britain and Germany over Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Mnangagwa ally abandons Zimbabwe Airways project

6 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Chiyangwa loses property to residents' association

6 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Mnangagwa in bid to appease soldiers to ensure their loyalty

7 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to declare corruption national disaster

12 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Chamisa, Khupe clash on social media

12 hrs ago | 4173 Views

Civil war over Ndebele president

12 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Soldiers join Zanu-PF campaign

12 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Chamisa to fire Khupe and elevate Khumalo

12 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Mnagnagwa cut Kereke's jail sentence?

12 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Mnangagwa to name externalisers

12 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Cops warn politicians

12 hrs ago | 684 Views

Family suspect Tsvangirai SA nurse 'murder' linked to hospital photo

12 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mthwakazi in running battles with police

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Makonese blocks Ndebele King coronation

12 hrs ago | 421 Views

#EDHasMyVote comes to Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chinamasa, the coup architect, welcome in Germany?

12 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mangoma sues Charumbira

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's '100 days of Mugabe's 37 years'

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa 'fingered' in Kereke freedom bid

12 hrs ago | 479 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

12 hrs ago | 294 Views

I was not going to vote Tsvangirai, but

12 hrs ago | 802 Views

Tsvangirai nurse's burial today

12 hrs ago | 623 Views

Transform Zimbabwe conduct workshop in Chitungwiza

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

MDC equally responsible for the crisis in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Chief ordered to pay residents $15 005 for assault

13 hrs ago | 568 Views

War vet Stanley Ncube is too foreign in Mthwakazi issues

13 hrs ago | 863 Views

Zimra commission general hits the ground running

14 hrs ago | 949 Views

BCC fails to meet Egodini mall project deadline

15 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Embattled Khupe won't leave MDC-T, says Bhebhe

15 hrs ago | 4558 Views

Mnangagwa grants amnesty to jailed MDC-T activist

15 hrs ago | 6095 Views

4 Horse Racing movies that you should watch

15 hrs ago | 227 Views

AU/SADC endorse coups, can they be trusted to monitor elections?

16 hrs ago | 761 Views

Youth is a double-edged sword for the President

16 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Whiz-kid 'Mkhulisi Moyo' gets scholarship

16 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Chamisa has all the credentials, says Welshman Ncube

16 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Zimbabwe constitution does not provide for a king, Mat'land chiefs told

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days