Zimbabwe constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT officials yesterday met chiefs from Matabeleland and explained that the country's Constitution does not provide for a king.The meeting was attended by chiefs from Matabeleland, National Council of Chiefs President Chief Fortune Charumbira, the Minister of State for Matabeleland South provincial affairs Abednico Ncube, the Minister of State for Bulawayo provincial affairs Angeline Masuku and Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu.The meeting was convened by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Minister Moyo.Mthwakazi Republican Party activists chanted slogans and demonstrated at a hotel where the meeting was held demanding an audience with the chiefs and Chief Charumbira addressed them.In an interview, Minister Moyo said the country's constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads."Our constitution stipulates that in this country traditional leaders can only be a chief, village head or headman and that if there's need to resuscitate a chief, not a King, it has to go before the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, which is chaired in the case of Matabeleland North by Chief Shana of Hwange and Chief Maduna of Insiza in Matabeleland South."Once these Provincial Assemblies of Chiefs agree, it's sent to the National Council of Chiefs chaired by Chief Charumbira with his deputy Chief Mtshana Khumalo," said Minister Moyo.He said the President or anyone else cannot appoint a King because it is unconstitutional."The case is before the court and we'll be advised of the outcome. Government is not involved in the court case where one of the Khumalos is challenging the planned king coronation," said Minister Moyo.Chief Charumbira addressed the Mthwakazi group, saying the meeting had nothing to do with the planned coronation of Mr Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo."Minister Moyo had come to discuss with chiefs from this region issues to do with installation of chiefs and related matters. The case of the planned coronation of the Ndebele King is in the High Court."In terms of the rule of law we have to wait for the court process to be finalised and the court's decision will prevail."We don't want to contradict the courts because we don't know the outcome," said Chief Charumbira.He said the judgment from the High Court will guide them on the way forward.The group, however, continued with its demonstration outside the hotel while the chiefs' meeting continued inside.