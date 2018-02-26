Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthwakazi in running battles with police

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republican Party activists were yesterday involved in running battles with anti-riot police in front of the High Court.

During the skirmishes, the rowdy group, mostly youths threw missiles at police officers who had to respond by firing tear gas canisters to disperse them.

In another development, Justice Makonese ruled that the course of action taken by Chief Mathema and the Royal Crow Trust in seeking to coronate Bulelani Lobengula was illegal and unlawful in a separate matter filed by a claimant to the Ndebele crown, Mr Peter Zwide Khumalo challenging the planned coronation of his South Africa-based rival.

"A prohibitory interdict be and hereby issued binding over the respondents (Chief Mathema, Royal Crown Trust and Bulelani) not to proceed with the installation of Bulelani as King of the Ndebele people on 3 March 2018," said the judge.

Zwide, who last month imposed himself as King Nyamande Lobengula II, sought an order interdicting Bulelani Lobengula from being crowned "King of the Ndebele people".

Through his lawyers Ncube Attorneys, he said the intended coronation of Bulelani Lobengula was necessitated by an unlawful process put in motion by the respondents.

Zwide said Chief Mathema through the Royal Crown Trust instituted proceedings outside King Lobengula House and purported to have identified Bulelani as heir apparent to the Ndebele throne.


Source - chronicle
More on: #Mthwakazi, #Police, #King

