Family suspect Tsvangirai SA nurse 'murder' linked to hospital photo

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE family of a Zimbabwean nurse who worked at a South African hospital where the late MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai was hospitalised, suspects her alleged murder was linked to her photograph with the politician in his final days which went viral.Ms Nomsa Ncube, who worked at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC) in Johannesburg where Mr Tsvangirai was hospitalised, came under the spotlight when a picture of her posing next to the ailing politician during his final days, went viral on social media.Prior to her death, a complaint against her had been filed with the South African Nursing Council (SANC) by a fellow nurse who wanted her disciplined for misconduct.Ms Ncube's body was reportedly discovered in a pool of blood by her Grade Three daughter at their flat in Johannesburg on February 18, four days after the former Prime Minister's death.Her body was expected in the country last night ahead of burial today. When The Chronicle contacted the deceased's father Mr Malaba Ncube (73) of Bhekeni area, under chief Ndiweni in Ntabazinduna, he referred questions to one of his sons, Mr Absalom Ncube.Absalom did not give details on circumstances leading to Ms Ncube's death."I can't say anything because we haven't been told anything yet. We don't know what happened and we are just gathered here waiting for the body that is on its way from South Africa and we lay her to rest. That's it," he said.Ms Ncube, a former sister in charge at Nkayi District Hospital is said to have left the country for South Africa in 2008.Family sources said they suspect that her death was linked to the picture of herself and Mr Tsvangirai taken during MDC-T leader's last days which went viral.The relative said what worsens the situation for the family is that Ms Ncube's death came just three months after the death of her mother.A relative who preferred anonymity said Ms Ncube's daughter discovered her mother's body when she woke up on February 18."It is alleged that a neighbour heard Nomsa's child screaming and shouting for help in her flat. When neighbours went to investigate, they found her dead in a pool of blood. We suspect that she was killed, but we are not sure who may have done it," said a source."The reasons must be to do with her picture with the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai. We were not told much except that she was found in a pool of blood in her house."The relative said they hoped the police investigations will lead to the arrest of the murderers and probably establish the motive.The source said the family was disappointed that no-one from Mr Tsvangirai family or the MDC-T party had visited or contacted the family following their daughter's death yet she was taking care of the late MDC-leader while in hospital.Zimbabwe's consul general to South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro could not be reached for comment.Last week he said investigations on the death were underway.A Zimbabwean nurse registered with the South African Nursing Council (SANC) allegedly wrote to the professional body demanding action against Ms Ncube after her picture with Mr Tsvangirai went viral.In the complaint, the nurse, identified only as S Masawi, demanded that the nurse be charged with misconduct."May I bring to your attention the attached image showing one of your nurses posing for a picture with a patient who is clearly in his final days."The patient is a well-known Zimbabwean politician Mr Morgan Tsvangirai who passed away today (Wednesday) 14 Feb 2018 at the well-known hospital in Africa WDGMC (Wits Gordon, South African Hospital)," Masawi said."I am a fellow registered nurse myself and, sadly, l find the actions of your staff member, a fellow professional colleague to be grossly inappropriate, unprofessional and in breach of the Nursing profession's code of conduct."In response, a spokesperson for the hospital said disciplinary measures had been taken."It is with regret that we note recent posts on social media showing a photograph of Mr Tsvangirai with a nursing staff member. We have investigated the matter and, according to the nursing staff member, the photograph was taken with the permission of Mr Tsvangirai."We strongly condemn the appropriateness of the photograph and its subsequent distribution and confirm that disciplinary action has been taken against the nursing staff member," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.