Mnangagwa to name externalisers

President Mnangagwa has extended by two weeks the three-month moratorium Government gave to money externalisers and promised to publish names of those that did not take heed on March 19.Speaking at the Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference and Expo 2018 today, President Mnangagwa said a statement would soon be released on the matter."I am aware that yesterday was the last day on the moratorium issue. A statement will be released to inform you about how much has come back and how much is in the process of coming back and how much has not come back. We have given them another two weeks but on the 19th of March we will reveal the names of those who have not returned the money they owe this country," he said.