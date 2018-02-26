Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnagnagwa cut Kereke's jail sentence?

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
Convicted rapist and former Member of Parliament for Bikita West Munyaradzi Kereke  has had three years of his 10-year sentence cut by prison officials on account of good behaviour, the Daily News reported.

The businessman has also been removed from the D Class section at Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Connemara Open Prison, which is meant for male inmates.

This emerged in a court application in which Kereke is seeking bail pending appeal based on changed political circumstances.

Kereke, a former advisor to then Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, was jailed after being convicted for raping his then 11-year-old relative, following private prosecution proceedings.

He was jailed after a long legal battle that took about six years.

Efforts to have him prosecuted through the normal court process had hit a brick wall after the State claimed there was no sufficient evidence to proceed with the matter.

He was eventually prosecuted privately after an order was given to the then Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana to issue a certificate for private prosecution.

In his latest application, Kereke told the court that the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has, taking into account his exemplary behaviour, reclassified him from the D Class and he now qualifies to be admitted to Connemara Open Prison.

"That entitles him to occasionally be with his family. The conditions pertaining to the grant of bail have accordingly drastically altered. An applicant who is effectively entitled to serve his sentence at home is surely entitled as well to bail pending appeal," Kereke told the court.

"The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has further cut 40 months of the sentence he must serve through remissions. In reality, applicant has now directly served 18 months, 48 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour, a further 40 months have been interfered with on remission which leaves applicant with 38 percent of his sentence to serve. The risk of him absconding under the circumstances has been diminished to the point of extinction," he added.

He said the new political dispensation has an effect on his political persecution.

"The court was also duty bound to consider the 'political' angle set up by applicant. It was consistent with the nub of his defence and was not an afterthought as wrongly concluded by the court," he said.

But the complainant's lawyer, Charles Warara, is challenging the application in court.

Warara, who is representing the girl's guardian, Francis Maramwidze, told the court that Kereke was getting special treatment because of his political connections, which he said must be investigated.

He alleged the business had told the trial court that he belonged to the Lacoste faction in Zanu-PF and that the persecution he was facing was as a result of that.

"He admitted to be very close to the current president of Zimbabwe (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and as such he might be using that influence in prison to continue his political protection," Warara said.

He further said Kereke was trying to use the current political system to get out of prison, adding that the change of government cannot amount to changed circumstances in his case.

"He wants this court to be collated and be viewed as sympathetic to him because of the political changes that has taken place in Zimbabwe because he submitted that he is in prison because respondent (Maramwidze) benefited from the old and deposed government and now the current government is connected to him, he must be released," Warara said.

Warara also said there are fears that once Kereke is released on bail he might never taste jail again by pulling political strings.

"Once he is released, he will never again be taken back because he is connected to the leadership in the government and they have openly stated in public that applicant must be helped out of prison because he was taken to prison through a political outfit notoriously called G40 which he claimed in court was responsible for his political persecution.

"Powerful people in Masvingo Province have declared that applicant is a victim of political persecution who must be assisted to come out of jail. That assistance is now manifesting in the form of reduction of his sentence by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services…," the court was told.

Warara further told the court that there was no disclosure to the effect that he had been removed from D Class and that there was need for a prison official to provide a sworn statement confirming the process was done lawfully, adding the changes were a manipulation of the system by powerful government officials.

"Again, this is proof that the coming in of the new political dispensation benefitted the applicant. Applicant gets his sentence slashed by three years, just like that and if he has served two years as he claims, the sentence he has served is less than that which he has had remitted.

"All this needs proof and an investigation by respondent why the applicant has suddenly become such an important prisoner to the current hosts in government. It will become meaningless for the justice system to benefit rapists on the basis that a court sentence can be slashed by prison officials just like that," Warara said.

Kereke's lawyers from Mutandiro, Chitsanga and Chitima Attorneys have since written to the presiding judge, Davison Foroma, in a letter dated February 22, 2018, to have the bail application postponed indefinitely.

The lawyers said they would need to respond to issues of remission of sentence and Kereke's removal from D class.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Kereke, #Rape

Comments

Elephant lounge suite

Flat to rent

Cattle breeding scheme

For sale are sneakers

Flat to rent

For sale is sofa

Burnside house for sale

Personalised diaries on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to host 'leaders' meeting on violence' - just restore Police's powers and stop wasting time

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

'Let bygones be bygones,' says Khaya Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Chamisa humble yourself before the people!

7 hrs ago | 5015 Views

Diplomatic rift between Britain and Germany over Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Mnangagwa ally abandons Zimbabwe Airways project

7 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Chiyangwa loses property to residents' association

7 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mnangagwa in bid to appease soldiers to ensure their loyalty

8 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to declare corruption national disaster

13 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Chamisa, Khupe clash on social media

13 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Civil war over Ndebele president

13 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Soldiers join Zanu-PF campaign

13 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Chamisa to fire Khupe and elevate Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Mnangagwa to name externalisers

13 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Cops warn politicians

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Family suspect Tsvangirai SA nurse 'murder' linked to hospital photo

13 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mthwakazi in running battles with police

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Makonese blocks Ndebele King coronation

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

#EDHasMyVote comes to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chinamasa, the coup architect, welcome in Germany?

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mangoma sues Charumbira

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa's '100 days of Mugabe's 37 years'

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa 'fingered' in Kereke freedom bid

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

I was not going to vote Tsvangirai, but

13 hrs ago | 817 Views

Tsvangirai nurse's burial today

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Transform Zimbabwe conduct workshop in Chitungwiza

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

MDC equally responsible for the crisis in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chief ordered to pay residents $15 005 for assault

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

War vet Stanley Ncube is too foreign in Mthwakazi issues

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zimra commission general hits the ground running

15 hrs ago | 960 Views

BCC fails to meet Egodini mall project deadline

16 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Embattled Khupe won't leave MDC-T, says Bhebhe

16 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Mnangagwa grants amnesty to jailed MDC-T activist

16 hrs ago | 6169 Views

4 Horse Racing movies that you should watch

16 hrs ago | 227 Views

AU/SADC endorse coups, can they be trusted to monitor elections?

17 hrs ago | 765 Views

Youth is a double-edged sword for the President

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Whiz-kid 'Mkhulisi Moyo' gets scholarship

17 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Chamisa has all the credentials, says Welshman Ncube

17 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Zimbabwe constitution does not provide for a king, Mat'land chiefs told

17 hrs ago | 1791 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days