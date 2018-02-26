Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to fire Khupe and elevate Khumalo

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa has threatened to fire the party's defiant deputy leader Thokozani Khupe and elevate legislator Thabita Khumalo instead.

Khuphe is opposing Chamisa's assumption of power following the death of the MDC-T's founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

"You ceased to be a team player when MRT (Tsvangirai) heeded people's calls for a united front against Zanu-PF. Please, let the 7 days expire.

"We pray for Thabitha Khumalo to be VP (vice president)," said Chamisa in Twitter row with Khuphe this Friday.

Chamisa's leadership has faced opposition from Khuphe, co-vice president Elias Mudzuri, secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and national spokesman Obert Gutu.

Khuphe maintains that the process used by Chamisa to takeover power was unconstitutional and insists that she is the legitimate acting president, having been elected by congress while Chamisa and Mudzuri merely appointed by Tsvangirai.

Chamisa was on Thursday endorsement as substantive part leader by the MDC-T's national executive and also by the national council at a meeting held in the capital.

The meeting gave Khupe, national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary Abednigo Bhebhe one week to shape in or risk expulsion from the party.

Party spokesperson Gutu was suspended for "indiscipline" and replaced by Khumalo, who, according to Chamisa, was now lined up for Khupe's post as vice president.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #Khupe

Comments

Town house on sale

Bridal team available

Flat to rent

Plumtree shop on roof level

Elephant lounge suite

Cleaning services available

Personalised diaries on sale

For sale are sneakers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to host 'leaders' meeting on violence' - just restore Police's powers and stop wasting time

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Let bygones be bygones,' says Khaya Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Chamisa humble yourself before the people!

7 hrs ago | 5013 Views

Diplomatic rift between Britain and Germany over Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Mnangagwa ally abandons Zimbabwe Airways project

7 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Chiyangwa loses property to residents' association

7 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mnangagwa in bid to appease soldiers to ensure their loyalty

8 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to declare corruption national disaster

13 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Chamisa, Khupe clash on social media

13 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Civil war over Ndebele president

13 hrs ago | 4020 Views

Soldiers join Zanu-PF campaign

13 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mnagnagwa cut Kereke's jail sentence?

13 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Mnangagwa to name externalisers

13 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Cops warn politicians

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Family suspect Tsvangirai SA nurse 'murder' linked to hospital photo

13 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mthwakazi in running battles with police

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Makonese blocks Ndebele King coronation

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

#EDHasMyVote comes to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chinamasa, the coup architect, welcome in Germany?

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mangoma sues Charumbira

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa's '100 days of Mugabe's 37 years'

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa 'fingered' in Kereke freedom bid

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

I was not going to vote Tsvangirai, but

13 hrs ago | 816 Views

Tsvangirai nurse's burial today

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Transform Zimbabwe conduct workshop in Chitungwiza

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

MDC equally responsible for the crisis in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chief ordered to pay residents $15 005 for assault

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

War vet Stanley Ncube is too foreign in Mthwakazi issues

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zimra commission general hits the ground running

15 hrs ago | 960 Views

BCC fails to meet Egodini mall project deadline

16 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Embattled Khupe won't leave MDC-T, says Bhebhe

16 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Mnangagwa grants amnesty to jailed MDC-T activist

16 hrs ago | 6169 Views

4 Horse Racing movies that you should watch

16 hrs ago | 227 Views

AU/SADC endorse coups, can they be trusted to monitor elections?

17 hrs ago | 765 Views

Youth is a double-edged sword for the President

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Whiz-kid 'Mkhulisi Moyo' gets scholarship

17 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Chamisa has all the credentials, says Welshman Ncube

17 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Zimbabwe constitution does not provide for a king, Mat'land chiefs told

17 hrs ago | 1791 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days