Chamisa to fire Khupe and elevate Khumalo

MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa has threatened to fire the party's defiant deputy leader Thokozani Khupe and elevate legislator Thabita Khumalo instead.Khuphe is opposing Chamisa's assumption of power following the death of the MDC-T's founding president Morgan Tsvangirai."You ceased to be a team player when MRT (Tsvangirai) heeded people's calls for a united front against Zanu-PF. Please, let the 7 days expire."We pray for Thabitha Khumalo to be VP (vice president)," said Chamisa in Twitter row with Khuphe this Friday.Chamisa's leadership has faced opposition from Khuphe, co-vice president Elias Mudzuri, secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and national spokesman Obert Gutu.Khuphe maintains that the process used by Chamisa to takeover power was unconstitutional and insists that she is the legitimate acting president, having been elected by congress while Chamisa and Mudzuri merely appointed by Tsvangirai.Chamisa was on Thursday endorsement as substantive part leader by the MDC-T's national executive and also by the national council at a meeting held in the capital.The meeting gave Khupe, national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary Abednigo Bhebhe one week to shape in or risk expulsion from the party.Party spokesperson Gutu was suspended for "indiscipline" and replaced by Khumalo, who, according to Chamisa, was now lined up for Khupe's post as vice president.