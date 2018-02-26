Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil war over Ndebele president

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T National Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe has warned that Zimbabwe risks plunging into civil war if minority groups continue to be "denied" the opportunity to rule the country.

Speaking at an Ibhetshu LikaZulu-organised public discussion in Bulawayo recently, Bhebhe said it was "sad and unbelievable" that some Zimbabweans still believe that a Ndebele speaking person cannot rule the country.

"Please quote me on this one; this country will degenerate into a civil war if we continue to deny minority groups opportunities to rule the country" he said.

"Everybody should be given equal opportunities," said Bhebhe in an apparent reference to MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe who is locked in a bitter leader wrangle with rival Nelson Chamisa.

Bhebhe claimed that Zimbabwe is the only country in the SADC region which does not allow minority groups to rule.

He explained; "Rwanda is one of the fastest developing countries in Africa and yet is led by Paul Kigali from the minority tribe.

"Look at South Africa, their new president Cyril Ramaphosa is also from the minority tribe. So, what is wrong for someone from the minority tribe in Zimbabwe ruling this country?"

The meeting was also attended by Khuphe. The former deputy prime minister is locked in a power struggle with Chamisa over the leadership of the MDC-T with allies suspecting the she was being side-lined on tribe and gender grounds.

Khuphe was elected vice president at an MDC-T congress while Chamisa and co-deputy leader Elias Mudzuri were appointed by the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai in a process who constitutionality was also questioned.

Chamisa has since taken over as new party president after the death of recent Tsvangirai who succumbed to a lengthy battle against colon cancer.

Khuphe is challenging the power transition and has since been given a seven-day ultimatum to back the new leader or risk disciplinary action.

Source - newzimbabwe
