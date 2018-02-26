Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, Khupe clash on social media

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago
MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa has threatened to fire the party's defiant deputy leader Thokozani Khupe and elevate legislator Thabita Khumalo instead.

Khupe is opposing Chamisa's assumption of power following the death of the MDC-T's founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

Khupe, taking to social media, condemned the changes and threats against her.

"It is regrettable and very revealing that while the Guardians Council leadership is yet ceased with sensitive matters in the party, some take pleasure in bullish threats, ultimatums and suspensions," she said on Twitter.

She rejected claims that she had boycotted party activities, saying; "For the record, I have always been Acting President of MDC-T in the absence of the late President Tsvangirai since 2006, up until the late president left Zimbabwe on what was to be his last trip to South Africa in January 2018, when he left Hon Elias Mudzuri as Acting President.

"This means that by all manner of calculations, when he passed away I had not been away from party business for 8 months as widely claimed.

"I last saw President Tsvangirai alive on the 28th of January 2018. I made an effort to resolve issues in the MDC-T by going in person to meet & share notes with Hon Chamisa at his law chambers on the 13th of February 2018, a day before President Tsvangirai passed on."

Chamisa however, retorted, "That ain't smart Dr. You refused to meet MRT (Tsvangirai) in Harare saying wasn't safe for you but there you were, in Chamisa chambers."

He added; "(Khupe) is just stubborn; it's all about positioning herself without the people (at) heart. Greedy and opportunist she is, I can say!"

Responding, Khupe said; "A comment yet more revealing of the characters that support bullish political tactics!

"With all due respect Mr, I may be a woman, but I am not easily fazed by such. Very resolute, & on principle, very unflinching! CONSTITUTIONALISM & DEMOCRACY are not a respector of any person."

Source - newzimbabwe
