Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to declare corruption national disaster
13 hrs ago | Views
Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare corruption a national disaster so that full attention, resources and time are channelled towards eradicating it.
"Corruption should be declared a National Disaster so that full attention, resources and time be channelled towards eradicating it!@EDMnangagwa," said Mliswa via Twitter.
"Corruption has destroyed this country and the panaces is what we urgently require. Talk shows must end action begin!!We need to have persons of integrity heading the various institutions that are key in eradicating this cancer. #Action Against Corruption Now!, "he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Mliswa as the chairperson of Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy presided over graft allegations of Wicknell Chivhayo and Obert Mpofu.
Apparently, president Mnangagwa issued a statement saying out of 1166 cases of externalisation known by the Government (worth US $1.3billion), a total of 105 cases valued at us $250 million were processed by the RBZ in respect of externalised foreign currency.
Thirty cases valued at US$50 million of immovable properties in various countries were reported to RBZ whilst 210 cases valued at US$287 million pertained to externalised funds that were used to procure imports.
Source - Byo24News