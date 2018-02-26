Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiyangwa loses property to residents' association

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FLAMBOYANT businessman Phillip Chiyangwa has had part of his upmarket Chisora Village in Harare's The Grange suburb attached after his company Padley Enterprises Pvt Ltd failed to pay damages worth US$609 115 to the Grange Residents' Association for failing to service stands.

Padley Enterprises is Chiyangwa's property development company that purchased a 60-hectare plot of land in The Grange. The plot was subdivided into 2 000-square-metre stands and sold to individuals.

According to High Court documents, Chiyangwa lost the property to the Grange Residents' Association, a group of residents who purchased residential stands from the company during the period extending from 2007.

In terms of various agreements of sale concluded by Padley Investments and its clients, it was supposed to service the property development by way of providing roads, storm water reticulation and waterworks, among other things. Court papers state that Padley Investments breached the terms of the agreements and, despite notice of the breach, the company failed to rectify the anomaly.

On September 27 last year, High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu ruled that the defendant, Padley Enterprises Pvt Ltd, pay the Grange Residents' Association US$609 115 on or before December 31 2017.

In the event of default, Tagu said: ". . . the defendant's property wherever situate be and is hereby declared executable and the sheriff is authorised to dispose of the same to satisfy the damages."

Padley Enterprises failed to pay the sum, resulting in the remaining unsold stands in Chisora Village being attached as shown by the High Court Sheriff's notice of attachment of immovable property dated February 8 2018.

The Grange Residents Association was represented by Tafadzwa Mugabe.

Mugabe said the stands would be sold by public auction.

"It is true Chiyangwa's Chisora village has been attached and because they will be sold by public auction I cannot really say how much they are worth," said Mugabe.

According to the court documents, Padley Enterprises at first denied the liability of paying damages until November 2015 when at a pre-trial conference before then High Court judge Priscilla Chigumba the parties entered a deed of settlement and signed off on an order by consent.

Court documents show that Padley Enterprises was arguing that some of the residential stands were purchased during the Zimbabwean dollar era and the engaged contractor, Bitumen Construction Services, failed to complete the initial works due to the escalating costs arising from hyper-inflation obtaining at the time.

Some of the terms of the deed of settlement which was signed in 2015 were: "That the defendant is unconditionally liable for specific performance to the plaintiff and its membership by the way of development, servicing and attendant works at Sub Division C of the Grange in terms of the agreements of sale made and entered into by the parties or alternatively to pay, in damages in lieu of defendant's performance, the objective value of performance in money equivalent to costs of specific performance aforementioned by a mutually agreed third party."

Other terms were: "That the defendant was supposed to unconditionally elect to pay damages in lieu of specific performance. That the issues of the quantum of damages in lieu of specific performance and the liability for costs of this action are referred to trial."

At the trial one of the plaintiff witnesses, Stanley Nyevere, narrated what the defendant was supposed to do and produced five quotations from different contractors. The defendant did not object to the production of the documents.

The quotations were as follows: Storm Property Developments US$571 110, Clockmate Investments Civil and Building contractors US$722 454, Tencraft Construction Civil Engineering US$506 748, US$830 284 and Tensor Systems US$781 449.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independent

Comments

Cattle breeding scheme

Burnside house for sale

Hp elite laptop on sale

Health bracelets on sale

Flat to rent

Cleaning services available

Perfumes on sale

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to host 'leaders' meeting on violence' - just restore Police's powers and stop wasting time

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Let bygones be bygones,' says Khaya Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Chamisa humble yourself before the people!

7 hrs ago | 5016 Views

Diplomatic rift between Britain and Germany over Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Mnangagwa ally abandons Zimbabwe Airways project

8 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Mnangagwa in bid to appease soldiers to ensure their loyalty

8 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to declare corruption national disaster

13 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Chamisa, Khupe clash on social media

13 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Civil war over Ndebele president

13 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Soldiers join Zanu-PF campaign

13 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Chamisa to fire Khupe and elevate Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Mnagnagwa cut Kereke's jail sentence?

13 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Mnangagwa to name externalisers

13 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Cops warn politicians

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Family suspect Tsvangirai SA nurse 'murder' linked to hospital photo

13 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mthwakazi in running battles with police

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Makonese blocks Ndebele King coronation

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe constitution only provides for chiefs, headmen and village heads

13 hrs ago | 324 Views

#EDHasMyVote comes to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chinamasa, the coup architect, welcome in Germany?

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mangoma sues Charumbira

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa's '100 days of Mugabe's 37 years'

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa 'fingered' in Kereke freedom bid

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

I was not going to vote Tsvangirai, but

13 hrs ago | 817 Views

Tsvangirai nurse's burial today

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Transform Zimbabwe conduct workshop in Chitungwiza

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

MDC equally responsible for the crisis in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chief ordered to pay residents $15 005 for assault

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

War vet Stanley Ncube is too foreign in Mthwakazi issues

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zimra commission general hits the ground running

15 hrs ago | 960 Views

BCC fails to meet Egodini mall project deadline

16 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Embattled Khupe won't leave MDC-T, says Bhebhe

16 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Mnangagwa grants amnesty to jailed MDC-T activist

16 hrs ago | 6170 Views

4 Horse Racing movies that you should watch

16 hrs ago | 227 Views

AU/SADC endorse coups, can they be trusted to monitor elections?

17 hrs ago | 765 Views

Youth is a double-edged sword for the President

17 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Whiz-kid 'Mkhulisi Moyo' gets scholarship

17 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Chamisa has all the credentials, says Welshman Ncube

17 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Zimbabwe constitution does not provide for a king, Mat'land chiefs told

17 hrs ago | 1792 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days