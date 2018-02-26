Latest News Editor's Choice


'Let bygones be bygones,' says Khaya Moyo

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo has reiterated that there is need to let bygones be bygones and work towards rebuilding the party ahead of this year's elections.

This comes after the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) recommended the expulsion of seven party members who were part of the G40 cabal for allegedly exhibiting rebellious and unrepentant behaviour.

The new political dispensation saw the PCC resolving to relegate 21-foot soldiers of the G40 cabal to the cell level, instead of expelling the former party leaders.

However, the behaviour of the seven members has left the province with no choice but to recommend their expulsion from the party.

The Matabeleland Provincial Executive Council, which met earlier, stated the reason for its decision before the PCC, which then endorsed the recommendation.

Among other accusations, the G40 members were disturbing provincial outreach programmes either by cancelling meetings or giving wrong venues.

"They continue to hold meetings in their respective areas with their sympathisers and they are also encouraging members to engage in campaigning activities," said Never Khanye.

Khaya Moyo however encouraged the leadership to focus on rebuilding the party ahead of elections.

He also spoke against a culture of backbiting and gossiping which he described as retrogressive.

"This is a strong party with a sound history, so let's concentrate on building it instead of focusing on retribution," said Khaya Moyo.

Other senior party leaders also preached a message of unity and the importance of strengthening cells so that the province retains all seats won in the last elections.

The ruling party is in the process of building cells with Beitbridge having the highest number so far at 433, while Mangwe has the least at 111.

The women and youth wings as well as war veterans, presented reports on their activities in preparation for the elections.



Source - zbc

