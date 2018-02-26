Majome hails brave residents for fighting armed robbers

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Harare West MDC-T legislator Jessie Majome has hailed the Sotswold Hills residents for foiling the armed robbery in the area."Well done to the bold and courageous Harare Westerners of Cotswold Hills under the exemplary leadership of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee for fending off armed robbers who broke into a house in John Glegg. I'm mighty proud of you! One resident was hurt in the incident, but thankfully not seriously, the outcome could have been worse," she said."I recently asked the Environment Minister in Parliament what she's doing to stop illegal cultivation on wetlands and its attendant problems including crime, and debated in support of Hon Maridadi's Wetlands motion along similar lines. These maize patches are don't only wear out our precious wetlands they are havens for criminal activity.""I do understand that the police are stretched in terms of resources to handle to criminal activity. I'm trying to donate a car to the local CID and repair Mabelreign police's from the Constituency Development Fund but so far they are resisting a gift from an opposition MP. I may need help from you - Harare Westerners to force them to take the donations."He said as their MP she will pursue crime control with the local police stations."I implore you join and support neighbourhood watch committees and report any crime, or suspicious activities to the 3 police stations in Harare West that is -Marlborough Police (Marlborough, New Marlborough,Adylinn)," she said.