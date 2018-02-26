News / National
Violence at MDC-T offices, Khupe's driver assaulted by Chamisa supporters
Violence erupted at the MDC-T Bulawayo offices as the party President Nelson Chamisa supporters took toll on the Vice President of the Party Thokozani Khupe and her supporters.
Khupe's driver Witness Dube was assaulted on the forehead by the angry supporters of Nelson Chamisa.
Source - Byo24News