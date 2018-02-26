Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC was never a violent party, says Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda

by Staff Reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Former ZBC presenter Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda has criticised violence in the Movement for Democratic Change.

Reacting to today incident that saw cars being vandalised and a few people injured at the MDC offices in Bulawayo, Sibanda said "MDC was never a violent party."

He also said: "What is happening now is violation of founding ideals, values & ethos of this movement, disgusting!"

One Nokuthula Nyathi responded to Sibanda's Facebook post saying: "Its very disgusting MDC has turned to be a party of thugs and violence is at its worst shame its all this because of Tswangirai he caused the downfall of the party ha."

A day before the Bulawayo incident the new president of MDC-T Nelson Chamisa tweeted: "The party of excellence, MDCT is reviving, energizing the base and growing stronger as the strongest and majority party in Zimbabwe."


Source - Byo24News

