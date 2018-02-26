News / National
MDC was never a violent party, says Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda
Former ZBC presenter Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda has criticised violence in the Movement for Democratic Change.
Reacting to today incident that saw cars being vandalised and a few people injured at the MDC offices in Bulawayo, Sibanda said "MDC was never a violent party."
He also said: "What is happening now is violation of founding ideals, values & ethos of this movement, disgusting!"
One Nokuthula Nyathi responded to Sibanda's Facebook post saying: "Its very disgusting MDC has turned to be a party of thugs and violence is at its worst shame its all this because of Tswangirai he caused the downfall of the party ha."
A day before the Bulawayo incident the new president of MDC-T Nelson Chamisa tweeted: "The party of excellence, MDCT is reviving, energizing the base and growing stronger as the strongest and majority party in Zimbabwe."
Source - Byo24News