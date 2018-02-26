Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt cuts First Term fees

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
It's going to be one of the shortest first terms for Lower Six pupils in Zimbabwe, and Government has some guidelines to make things easier for parents and children.
Ordinary Level results were released less than a fortnight ago, and with schools closing on March 28 ahead of the Easter holidays, Lower Six pupils have a four-week first term.

Mrs Sylvia Utete-Masango, the Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, says schools will use a pro-rata system with fees pegged against a four-week term.

"We have given a directive to use the pro rata system, we will calculate the number of weeks left in the term and so the students should pay for only those weeks.

The school fees should be calculated as standard fees divided by the number of days in a term multiplied by the number of days left," she explained.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima says selection of pupils proceeding to Advanced Level started when results were released, and the process ended last Friday.

"On Tuesday, pupils should be in school and the learning process should start immediately since a lot of time has been lost already," said Prof Mavima.

The minister says schools should devise ways for pupils to meet curriculum requirements and cover for time lost this term because of the leak of O-Level English Language Paper II in 2017.

"The ministry is advising schools to find ways for students to catch up because of the delayed results. Schools will either take up some of the weekends or take part of the holiday by making them go to school early every term, or making them stay behind when others close schools so that they catch up with the syllabus," he said.

Prof Mavima says Government will soon introduce an electronic enrolment system, e-map, which is being used for placement of Form One pupils, at all levels so that securing school places becomes less of a burden to parents.

"Although this year they used the traditional means to find places for Advanced Level, we are considering introducing e-map at all levels because it is cost-effective and consumes less time.

"We are still in the liaising phase, but we are in the pipeline of integrating everything so that even those transferring from one school to another and even the lower levels can find a place electronically.

"We need to embrace technology to make life easy for both the learners and the schools so we are looking at a package that can provide us with all that."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Term, #First, #Cut

Comments

Perfumes on sale

6 seated sofa on sale

Guards available

For sale are sneakers

Fridge on sale

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale

Health bracelets on sale

3pierce couches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'There can't be elections without reform,' insist Chamisa - then why are you contesting, scatter brain

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Time is running out - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa apologises

5 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Mnangagwa 'evicts' resettled farmers

5 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Unknown party targets Zanu-PF strongholds

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mugabe's exit from politics is not enough to absolve individual crimes: Chin'ono responds to Dendere

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt must act on Zimsec rot

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Castle PSL kickoff deferred

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs for Scottish side Dundee United

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF sons-in-law

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mukanya euphoria grips Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Fierce clashes over 'Ndebele king'

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

PICTURES: MDC Alliance rally in Chinhoyi

7 hrs ago | 2499 Views

PICTURES: Violent 'dogs' unleashed on Khupe

7 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Most Zimbabweans buy from flea markets

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe beat Nepal in World Cup qualifier

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bosso beat CAPS to win useless Mohadi challenge

7 hrs ago | 1326 Views

'Small house' takes boyfriend's wife to court

8 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Mnangagwa's police sued $5m for killing vendor

8 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe loyalists plot Zanu-PF poll ambush

8 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Trump deals Mnangagwa big blow

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Scramble for A' Level places

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Tsvangirai's estate causing sparks to fly

8 hrs ago | 723 Views

'Only Chamisa can be an instrument of change'

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Looters give Mnangagwa govt first test

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa's administration has been plunged into fresh turmoil

8 hrs ago | 779 Views

Madlela won't follow Majaivana's footsteps

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Sergei Lavrov due in Zimbabwe this week

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

$206m highway crumbles before commissioning

8 hrs ago | 479 Views

Politburo to decide on primaries

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Buhera attacks affected my health - Khupe

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Vehicle registration fees slashed

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

ZRP pledges improved service delivery

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa about God

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa should have been more patient and more humble

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Diesel price slashed

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Modalities for anti-graft courts set

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe haunted by MDC-T violence

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mthwakazi chiefs in defiant mood regarding the coronation

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

ED, vulture fortuitously turned nightingale, charm UK PM with 'Your eyes only!' note

8 hrs ago | 585 Views

The Ndebele King and my Pragmatic Shona Vision

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

ZANU PF and MDC-T same violence Whatsapp group

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

Kembo Mohadi charity game: A gamble for political populism

10 hrs ago | 762 Views

Open Letter to Chamisa - Tribal perception will destroy you!

11 hrs ago | 3408 Views

#EDHasMyVote campaign goes to Masvingo

12 hrs ago | 814 Views

MDC was never a violent party, says Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda

12 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Police fire warning shots as Macheso is accused of moving with thieves

13 hrs ago | 4069 Views

Highlanders out of championship race this year

13 hrs ago | 1426 Views

King of Matabeleland or King of the Ndebele: does Matabeleland even need a king?

14 hrs ago | 2767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days