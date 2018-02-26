Politburo to decide on primaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF will on Wednesday hold a Politburo meeting where the issue of dates for its primary elections as well as modalities on the selection of candidates will be up for discussion.Speaking at a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting in Gwanda town yesterday at the party's provincial headquarters, party national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said those aspiring to represent the party should wait and get the direction from the party."Do not be misled by people saying we will be having our primary elections on 15 or 16 March. We will be meeting on Wednesday as the Politburo and the issue will be raised. I will issue a statement after the meeting about the way forward. You will be notified via the correct channel in the form of a circular," he said.Moyo urged party members to talk about things that make the party stronger instead of engaging in issues that end up destroying the revolutionary party. He said the party should unite and retain all the 13 seats won in the 2013 harmonised elections."There is a bit of disappointment in the province as there is a lot of gossip and this should stop. We are not going to allow that. Wake up and stop it. Let us be bold as the late Vice-President (Joseph) Msika taught us to be frank with each other. Let us not fail to have principles and be committed to the party," said Moyo.He said a number of heroes in the country came from Matabeleland South and Zanu-PF could not afford to betray them."This is where Father Zimbabwe was born, JZ Moyo, T G Silundika, Edward Ndlovu, Thenjiwe Lesabe and many more. Given that history we cannot fail to be an example in the country. We have to win all those 13 seats."Unity among ourselves made us win and we should win again. Make people realise that we are serious leaders," he said.Moyo said with at least 84 political parties willing to participate in the coming elections, it was clear that the ruling party would win resoundingly."A party like us can never dream of losing an election to all these small parties. The President also made it clear that the elections will be free and credible as he has already called on observers from around the world to come," he said.Moyo commended the war veterans for being diligent and urged everyone to fight against corruption as President Mnangagwa himself is doing.Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Abednico Ncube also insisted on unity and reiterated that gossiping was not good for the growth of the party.The PCC meeting also endorsed the firing of party members namely Soul Mahalima Ncube, Johns Nkomo, Siphethokuhle Moyo, Sister Bhebhe, Ephraim Moyo and Christopher Masuku.Meanwhile, war veterans, collaborators, ex-detainees and widows in Matabeleland South Province will on Thursday meet the National Secretary of the War Veterans Association, Victor Mademadanda in Gwanda. All war veterans from the province are invited.