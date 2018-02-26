Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Scramble for A' Level places

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
PARENTS are struggling to get A' Level places for their children as some schools are taking students with 10 As and above, it has been revealed.

The demands by the schools go against a general requirement that students need to write eight O' Level subjects.

Amos Phiri, whose child scored seven As and three Bs, said he was struggling to secure a place for his son yesterday despite the new new term beginning tomorrow.

"My son passed with flying colours and my first choice for an A' Level school was a school in the Nyanga area," he said.

"I went to different trust schools like St Faith's, but the demands were that in order to get a place, one needed 12 As pass grade.

"At Marondera High School, the requirement was that in order for a child to get a place, they must have acquired seven A grade passes or more."

Another parent, Balbina Moyo, said her daughter got three As and seven Bs, but was failing to get places at schools such as the Catholic-run Monte Cassino High School in Macheke.

Schools such as the Anglican-run St John's Chikwaka and Catholic-run St Paul's in Murewa were also insisting on 10 As for outside students.

Very few schools like Howard Mission (Salvation Army) and some government-owned boarding schools were not very particular about the number of As one garnered.

Several students who passed with flying colours, but were not necessarily whiz kids failed to secure places at their preferred schools.

The situation has given a false impression that the 2017 O' Level candidates excelled.

Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) public relations officer Nicholette Dlamini said although the examination body could not comment on why schools were making such demands, there was a 26,35% pass rate in the 2017 compared to 27,92% in 2016.

"The total number of candidates who sat for the November 2017 O' Level examination was 332 473 students," she said.

"The total candidates who wrote five or more subjects were 189 684 and out of those, only 49 982 students obtained grade C or better in five or more subjects."

She said Zimsec did not go to the extent of breaking down the results to show how many students passed with A grades as it was the responsibility of different schools to do it.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima said parents should not panic as there were several vacant places for those students wishing to enrol for A' Level classes.

"Many parents want to enrol their children at trust schools and top government schools like Goromonzi High School," he said.

"However, if we take the example of Goromonzi, one will find that 1 000 students are competing for only 50 A' Level places.

"We are saying headmasters must be objective and desist from enrolling students that are their relatives, or on political basis, but when everything has been said and done, those that qualify for A' Level places are all going to get the places."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

6 seated sofa on sale

For sale is sofa

Hp elite laptop on sale

Cleaning services available

Elephant lounge suite

Burnside house for sale

Guards available

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'There can't be elections without reform,' insist Chamisa - then why are you contesting, scatter brain

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Time is running out - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa apologises

5 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Mnangagwa 'evicts' resettled farmers

5 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Unknown party targets Zanu-PF strongholds

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mugabe's exit from politics is not enough to absolve individual crimes: Chin'ono responds to Dendere

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt must act on Zimsec rot

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Castle PSL kickoff deferred

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs for Scottish side Dundee United

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF sons-in-law

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mukanya euphoria grips Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Fierce clashes over 'Ndebele king'

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

PICTURES: MDC Alliance rally in Chinhoyi

7 hrs ago | 2499 Views

PICTURES: Violent 'dogs' unleashed on Khupe

7 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Most Zimbabweans buy from flea markets

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe beat Nepal in World Cup qualifier

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bosso beat CAPS to win useless Mohadi challenge

7 hrs ago | 1326 Views

'Small house' takes boyfriend's wife to court

7 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Mnangagwa's police sued $5m for killing vendor

8 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe loyalists plot Zanu-PF poll ambush

8 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Trump deals Mnangagwa big blow

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Tsvangirai's estate causing sparks to fly

8 hrs ago | 722 Views

'Only Chamisa can be an instrument of change'

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Looters give Mnangagwa govt first test

8 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa's administration has been plunged into fresh turmoil

8 hrs ago | 778 Views

Madlela won't follow Majaivana's footsteps

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Sergei Lavrov due in Zimbabwe this week

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

$206m highway crumbles before commissioning

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Politburo to decide on primaries

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Buhera attacks affected my health - Khupe

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt cuts First Term fees

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Vehicle registration fees slashed

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

ZRP pledges improved service delivery

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa about God

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa should have been more patient and more humble

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Diesel price slashed

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Modalities for anti-graft courts set

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe haunted by MDC-T violence

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mthwakazi chiefs in defiant mood regarding the coronation

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

ED, vulture fortuitously turned nightingale, charm UK PM with 'Your eyes only!' note

8 hrs ago | 585 Views

The Ndebele King and my Pragmatic Shona Vision

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

ZANU PF and MDC-T same violence Whatsapp group

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

Kembo Mohadi charity game: A gamble for political populism

10 hrs ago | 762 Views

Open Letter to Chamisa - Tribal perception will destroy you!

11 hrs ago | 3407 Views

#EDHasMyVote campaign goes to Masvingo

12 hrs ago | 814 Views

MDC was never a violent party, says Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda

12 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Police fire warning shots as Macheso is accused of moving with thieves

13 hrs ago | 4069 Views

Highlanders out of championship race this year

13 hrs ago | 1425 Views

King of Matabeleland or King of the Ndebele: does Matabeleland even need a king?

14 hrs ago | 2767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days